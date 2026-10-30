Avatar: Seven Havens team on Pavi stepping up in the final episode and why Book One was "really Pavi's journey"

Avatar: Seven Havens is the story of two Avatars, but in the finale, one twin takes a huge leap forward on their Avatar journey, and it's probably not the one you were expecting.
Warning: spoilers for the Avatar: Seven Havens season 1 finale follow.
In the final episode of Book One, 'The Root Chakra', it's underdog Pavi who steps up and saves Ellora from the anomaly's destructive spirit energy dome, letting go of her fear and unblocking her root chakra in the process. Way to go, Pavi! What's surprising is that Pavi has taken a back seat to Nisha for much of the season, ceding the position of Avatar-in-training to her twin, only to prove herself when it mattered.
Speaking to GamesRadar+ for a post-finale debrief, Pavi voice actor Saheli Khan and Seven Havens co-creator Michael Dante DiMartino broke down Pavi's breakthrough, and explained why Book One was "really Pavi's journey" all along.
"It was such an amazing moment to read in the script, and getting to see it… I can't even describe how that felt," Khan says, referring to Pavi embracing her destiny as the Avatar by expelling the anomaly. "It was unbelievable. It was such a beautiful moment in the story."
Khan, however, "wasn't really surprised" that Pavi had it in her to save the day, and follow in the footsteps of Kyoshi, Aang and Korra as the Avatar. "I was always expecting it because she was bottling up so much fear and hesitation about being the Avatar, and the root chakra situation. I remembered the whole thing in Avatar: The Last Airbender with Guru Pathik, and when he's talking to Aang about the chakras, and I was like, 'Oh, she's gonna unblock her fear. She's gonna come to terms with her being the Avatar.'"
While Seven Havens was revealed to be a show about twin Avatars in the Book One premiere, Avatar co-creator DiMartino notes that Book One, in totality, is Pavi's story.
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"Even though Nisha obviously has a big story in Book One, it's really Pavi's journey going from the girl who's hiding out in the streets of Ellora, to 'I'm the Avatar,' and embracing her identity and not being afraid anymore. So it was always going to be her. You know, that was her moment to unlock her chakra and overcome this blockage she had."
As for where Book Two will take Pavi and Nisha, we have some thoughts on that in our spoiler-filled Avatar: Seven Havens season 1 ending explained, which features further insights on the Book One finale from the show's cast and creators.
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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