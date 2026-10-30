Avatar: Seven Havens season 1 ending explained: What happened to Pavi and Nisha's parents? Did Korra cause the cataclysm? And how does it set up season 2?

Avatar: Seven Havens season 1 (or, rather, Book One) has come to a seriously dramatic conclusion, unearthing the truth about Pavi and Nisha's past. After that shocking finale, you're probably looking for answers, which is where we come in.
Unfolding almost 300 years after the events of The Legend of Korra, Seven Havens is set in a ruined world where twin Avatars, Pavi and Nisha, are feared by the people of Ellora. Precisely how the world came to be this way, what happened to Pavi and Nisha's parents, and what's going on with that crazy red energy anomaly are all mysteries posed in Book One.
Some, if not all, of these mysteries are addressed in the Avatar: Seven Havens season 1 ending, which we're diving into below. So read on for answers to all your burning questions, with exclusive insight from the people who made the show. Of course, this means there are massive spoilers ahead, so if you've yet to watch up to episode 13, head over to our spoiler-free Avatar: Seven Havens season 1 review instead. For the survival of Ellora!
Avatar: Seven Havens season 1 episode 13 'The Root Chakra' ending recap
With Pavi and Nisha trapped inside the spirit energy dome (aka. the 'grandaddy of the anomaly'), Karthik does all he can to free the twins, but to no avail. Sucked back into their shared childhood memory by the anomaly, the truth of what happened to Pavi and Nisha's parents is finally revealed.
Turns out Pramodh and Saumya chose to abscond with Pavi in the night, and leave Nisha behind so that someone better equipped (who we know to be Karthik) could take her in and properly train Nisha. As Pramodh later says, "Your power is too dangerous, Nisha." So it seems like her parents didn't feel equipped to handle Nisha's burgeoning Avatar abilities.
Nisha wakes up, however, and pursues her family across the Harshlands, like an elemental storm bearing down on them. Nisha confronts her parents, who commit to leaving without her despite Pavi's protests. Nisha draws spirit energy towards her and creates the anomaly as a manifestation of her fear.
The uncontrollable anomaly sends out bolts that cause a nearby rockface to crumble, seemingly crushing Pramodh and Saumya, and causing Pavi to lose the lower half of her left leg (which heals instantaneously). Pavi is pulled away to safety by her cat monkey, Geet.
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Watching on, Pavi is devastated to learn what Nisha did, and that she's been concealing the truth from her. They fight and are ejected from the dome. Nisha is ready to face down the dome to protect the citizens of Ellora in its path, but it's Pavi who steps up and keeps the dome at bay by letting go of her fear. Eventually, Pavi is able to expel the dome by redirecting the spirit energy into the sky.
Pavi wakes up in the Spirit World, where she sees the spirits of past Avatars Kyoshi, Aang and Korra. Korra guides her to her root chakra, which is unblocked now Pavi has let go of her fear and accepted being the Avatar. The second chakra shows her a glimpse of where she must go to unblock it: the coastal Floating Isles. Pavi asks, "Are they in trouble?" But Korra stays silent.
Back in Ellora, Pavi pushes Nisha away and takes her mother stone, telling her, "I won't be a destroyer like you, I'll be a better Avatar." Pavi, knowing she's needed elsewhere, heads out across the Harshlands on a mission to unblock her chakras. Jae joins Pavi and Geet, believing her to be the key to fixing the world. Nisha stays behind in Ellora with Karthik, the Avatar no longer feared by the people of Ellora and held up as the Haven's savior.
What happened to Pavi and Nisha's parents?
As revealed by a traumatic memory in the Avatar: Seven Havens season 1 finale, Pavi and Nisha's parents were seemingly crushed by falling rocks, caused by Nisha's dangerous spirit energy. However, notably, we don't see any bodies. This could simply be because Seven Havens is a kids' show, and that would be messed up, but it's also possible that Pramodh and Saumya somehow survived.
We put this very question to co-executive producer Sehaj Sethi, who told us: "There's no way I'm answering that! It's a horrible tragedy that we will learn more about as the girls deal with that in season two." Sounds like there could still be more to the story, if you ask us.
What is the anomaly?
A mystery for much of the season, the nature of the anomaly is confirmed in the Avatar: Seven Havens finale. Despite many theorizing it was somehow connected to Vaatu, the spirit of darkness and chaos, the anomaly is instead revealed to be a manifestation of Nisha's fear. This explains why the anomaly was constantly drawn to Nisha and Pavi, as it was created during a moment of shared trauma. Pavi is able to expel the anomaly after letting go of her fear, redirecting the spirit energy into the sky.
Wondering if there still could be some Vaatu connection? Sethi debunks this idea. "[The anomaly] is her fear of abandonment, and that is something that's really core to Nisha. That idea of not being accepted is really, really hard for her. I know people want to put a lot of lore in that moment, but to me that's just a very significant emotional character moment of 'Here, with this element of fantasy, we are highlighting a core fault line for our character,' which is, 'Don't leave me. Don't outcast me.' And that's something we play with in further episodes of the show."
Why don't Pavi and Nisha remember what happened?
It's still unclear why Pavi and Nisha lost their memories of what happened the day their parents died. In all likelihood, it's as simple as a trauma response causing them both to block the memories out, which in turn could be connected to their blocked chakras. And it's still possible there's more to the story than we currently know, as Pavi and Nisha are only aware of what the anomaly showed them.
Did Korra cause the cataclysm?
There's still much mystery around the cataclysm and whether or not Korra maliciously caused it. While we get a brief flashback to the moments prior to the cataclysm in episode 7, there's little additional information to go on other than the fact that Korra was seemingly pursuing someone in a car. The final episode briefly features Korra in spirit form, but she doesn't say a word. However, she seems to be guiding Pavi on her journey from the spirit world, pointing her towards her next destination, the Floating Isles, so she can't be all bad.
If you were expecting answers about Korra's role in the cataclysm by now, Sethi explained to us why we might have to wait for clarity. "I don't think this was ever an exercise of how quickly can we give you information," Sethi says. "It was always: we want to tell the story we want to tell, and information will come out as it is relevant to the girls' stories. So whatever happened in Korra's time, it needs to be impactful to the two girls first, so that's how we laid out the storyline."
How does the Avatar: Seven Havens finale set up Book 2?
The Avatar: Seven Havens finale does give us a very clear roadmap for Book Two. After being shown the way forward in the spirit world, Pavi, Jae and Geeta set out across the Harshlands on a journey to the Floating Isles. It's here that we expect Pavi to unblock her second of seven chakras. What can we expect from Floating Isles? "I'd say get your surfboards," says executive producer Ethan Spaulding, with a chuckle. "I think if you guys freeze-frame, you can kind of get a vibe of what that haven might be like. But yeah, it's a fun place."
As for Nisha, after being pushed away by Pavi, she chooses to stay in Ellora, where she's celebrated as the haven's saviour having kept the dome at bay, saving thousands of lives. Nisha will need to work on her Avatar training, as her root chakra remains blocked, unlike Pavi. And if you're wondering how much time we'll spend in Ellora versus the Floating Isles in Book Two, co-creator Michael Dante DiMartino confirmed to us that "Ellora still has a presence in Book Two, for sure."
Who dies?
There are two major deaths in the Avatar: Seven Havens finale: Pavi and Nisha's parents, Pramodh and Saumya, are revealed to have been crushed under a rock, loosened by a bolt of Nisha's spirit energy. The anomaly is also destroyed by Pavi, who disperses its spirit energy into the sky.
Is there an Avatar: Seven Havens post-credits scene?
There is no Avatar: Seven Havens season 1 finale post-credits scene, but why wouldn't you want to sit through the end credits again and listen to the stirring credits music?
Will there be an Avatar: Seven Havens season 2?
Yes, not only is Book Two confirmed, so are Books Three and Four! While we don't have a confirmed release date for Book Two just yet, DiMartino confirms to GamesRadar+ that the next season is at an advanced stage of production, and more work has been completed on Books Three and Four than you might think given they were only recently announced. "I'll just say that I don't know exactly when you will see [Book Two], but we have it all written, and everything's being worked on and completed. We're still working on it, but yeah, it's all being done."
I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.
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