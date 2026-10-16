Avatar: Seven Havens has revealed Pavi and Nisha can energybend, and the creators say it's "definitely a big part of their story" going forward

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Exclusive: Pavi and Nisha just levelled up in Avatar: Seven Havens

Avatar: Seven Havens on Paramount+
(Image credit: Paramount+)

Avatar: Seven Havens just dropped a bombshell. Episode 6, Night of the Afflicted, sees Pavi and Nisha under siege from people affected by the mysterious red energy anomaly. Once again, the anomaly is drawn to the twin Avatars and unlocks a memory of their parents before the twins dispel the anomaly using energybending.

This is huge, as energybending – the ability to bend another person's life energy – is a technique traditionally learned only from past Avatars or Lion Turtles. Aang's entire journey in The Last Airbender culminates with the young Avatar using energybending to remove Phoenix King Ozai's firebending, while Korra goes on to learn energybending from the spirit of Avatar Aang.

The twins innately understanding how to energybend at such a young age is a big deal then, and according to Avatar co-creator Michael Dante DiMartino, energybending will be important to Pavi and Nisha's journey going forward.

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"That's definitely a big part of their story," DiMartino tells GamesRadar+. "They're not, like, at the top level of their bending abilities yet, just the water, earth, fire, air, but they each can do all four. So, yeah, a big thing they're learning about throughout the journey is energybending – how it works, what does it mean, all that stuff."

Co-executive producer Sehaj Sethi adds: "I think because energybending is closely related to spirit energy, and there is clearly spirit energy within this world, it's something we certainly play with. It's something that we certainly touch on."

Manipulating spirit energy is one of the four known uses for energybending, alongside the ability to grant or remove a person's ability to bend, and astral projection. Pavi and Nisha dispelling the anomaly using energybending could confirm that the anomaly is, in fact, a spirit.

Avatar: Seven Havens' many mysteries have led to countless fan theories about what's really going on in the Last Airbender sequel series. DiMartino has dispelled one popular theory at least: there was no "secret Avatar" between Korra and Pavi/Nisha, despite there being a 200-year gap between them, which only raises more questions. Expect answers, however, as Avatar: Seven Havens has already been renewed for seasons 2, 3 and 4.

Avatar: Seven Havens airs new episodes every Friday on Paramount Plus. For more, check out our Avatar: Seven Havens review and our guide to the new TV shows heading your way.

Jordan Farley
Jordan Farley
Managing Editor, Entertainment

I'm the Managing Editor, Entertainment here at GamesRadar+, overseeing the site's film and TV coverage. In a previous life as a print dinosaur, I was the Deputy Editor of Total Film magazine, and the news editor at SFX magazine. Fun fact: two of my favourite films released on the same day - Blade Runner and The Thing.

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