Today's AAA game industry is so in thrall to the live-service model that we have become accustomed to central play mechanics changing after launch, limited-time events staged to ensure that you remain engaged, and digital stores placed front and centre, pushing constantly updated carousels of premium cosmetics. The transition to this way of doing business was so swift that few games exist that straddle the divide between the old and the new. One rare example is Respawn's Titanfall 2.
It's not clear how profits from live-service successes trickle down directly to low-level employees, but it's easy to imagine the process happening slowly. A wrangling over bonuses, in fact, indirectly birthed the original Titanfall. In 2010, Vince Zampella and Jason West were fired from Infinity Ward shortly after the release of the hugely successful Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, for "breach of contract and insubordination". Many members of the team followed them out of the door in support, partly due to the claim that Activision was withholding Modern Warfare 2 royalties until work on Modern Warfare 3 was complete. Thus, Respawn Entertainment was born.
With the inevitable suits and countersuits that followed, it was probably inevitable that Respawn's debut project would want to avoid any accusations of lifting concepts from Call of Duty. With its futuristic setting, wallrunning and towering ‘Titan' mechs, Titanfall delivered on that front. What the game did not have was a release on a PlayStation console – or a traditional campaign mode.
In a parallel universe, Titanfall 2 leaned heavily into the always-online nature of the first game, and joined Dead by Daylight and Overwatch (both also released in 2016) in helping to kickstart the live-service revolution. In our reality, Respawn went on to give the community what they had been craving in the form of a fully formed story campaign. A sequel to a multiplayer-only title receiving an offline story mode was unusual – the expected franchise evolution in reverse – yet the results hit the mark.
Much has already been said about Effect and Cause, unquestionably the highlight of Titanfall 2's campaign. Although bouncing between two timelines in the same environment feels like an ingenious technical achievement – and, more importantly, is great fun – it would be unfair to allow it to overshadow everything else the campaign has to offer.
The wallrun mechanic enables Respawn to offer players movement with more speed and athleticism than Call of Duty ever allowed. As a consequence, it regularly proves compulsory for progress, with a convenient number of stretches featuring walls positioned just the right distance from one another. Importantly, a playful attitude to level design prevents it from feeling rote, notably in the form of Into The Abyss and the dynamic, twisting elements of its oversized factory environment.
Stepping into the shoes of a wall-running, double-jumping Pilot pushes thoughts of Infinity Ward out of your head. It's when jumping into the seat of your Titan, however, that the Call of Duty heritage can be felt, the heft of your steady steps and an inability to lift both feet from the ground at once, oddly familiar. It's not much of a power trip when facing off against a group of enemies also in Titans, but crushing troops beneath your hulking metal feet never gets old.
Want more Switch 2 news?
Sign up to our Switch 2 Spotlight newsletter to make sure you get the very latest news on Nintendo's new console and its games every week
The first game's attempts to meld storytelling with PvP made meaningful bonds with characters impossible. Free from the constraints of the multiplayer cycle – and against all odds – the sequel ensures that your character's Titan, BT-7274 (BT for short), becomes a character that many players remember warmly long after the credits roll. Glenn Steinbaum's delivery is suitably monotone, yet the writing and performance contain flecks of personality that glitter. Thanks to the pacing and level of control that only an offline, single-player experience can provide, Respawn made BT feel like a friend, despite its appearance as a literal faceless automaton.
Which isn't to say that the multiplayer side of Titanfall 2 was ignored. Far from it. In 2025, its title screen feels like a graveyard of ambition, almost a blueprint for the live-service landing pages we see everywhere today. "Operation Endeavor patch is now live!" it cries, as it has since 2017. Links to weapon skins for purchase, a news feed, and a YouTube video by ‘Rendy Gaming' also sit sullenly frozen in time.
Before the updates stopped abruptly, a year after release, for a while it seemed that Titanfall 2 might embrace the nascent live-service model. New maps, modes, cosmetics, weapons, and even an additional Titan were introduced across six updates with names such as Angel City's Most Wanted and Monarch's Reign. All of these additions were introduced for free, honouring a pre-launch commitment perhaps later regretted by publisher EA's bean counters.
There's plenty in Titanfall 2 that seems to foreshadow elements that are ubiquitous in the gaming landscape today, but the game never went full live service. At best, it was a dry run for the model used for Apex Legends, Respawn's free-to-play behemoth that takes place within the Titanfall universe, but without the wallrunning (or, indeed, the Titans). As popular as Apex Legends might be, though, it might be actively resented by anyone dreaming of Titanfall 3. There's no denying that its hunger for resources is what killed ongoing Titanfall 2 support, and no doubt contributed to the reported scrapping of a fully fledged Titanfall sequel.
Still a-live
Although the second instalment's failure to embrace the blossoming trend of live service led Respawn and EA to abandon it relatively quickly, to some extent it's this failure that keeps the game alive. By now, we're familiar with how quickly and brutally a failed service game can be put to sleep. However, since Titanfall 2's existence was never entirely dependent on a long-term and consistently high level of income – and swerving the free-to-play model meant that there was an instant and at least somewhat predictable hit of revenue on release – the game's servers still function even now.
Fire up Titanfall 2 today, and you can – eventually – still get a match online. Player counts are now in the hundreds rather than the thousands (crossplay has never been added), and matchmaking can take minutes rather than seconds, but there's never a day on which no one is playing. Once you find yourself in a match, you're quickly reminded of the reasons why Titanfall 2 is so beloved, and why so many people feel so sore at the game's abandonment.
There are modes that lock you in or out of mechs, but Titanfall 2 online is at its best when everybody's racing to beef up their score in order to earn their next Titan, while doing their best to take down or avoid those called in by the enemy. Speed and aggressiveness is thus encouraged, so you might find yourself taken out with a rifle by a Pilot wallrunning a few dozen feet above you, or you might take someone by surprise while sliding around a corner.
The core mode is Attrition, both teams battling to reach the score limit first by scoring kills on a combination of Pilots, Titans, and AI soldiers and robotics. If you find that your team has lost, it's not quite over yet: respawns are disabled, but a (destructible) escape ship is on the way for you to try to reach.
Just Mech it happen
How to maintain the power fantasy of stomping around in a huge and heavily armed mech while ensuring that these enormous machines aren't untouchable, consistently obliterating every Pilot in sight? Respawn's answer is twofold. First, intricate maps that have open spaces for the Titans to move around in but also plenty of scenery and buildings that offer cover and hiding spaces for the Pilots. Second, effective ways for the Pilots to chip away at the health of the Titans. In addition to the rodeo mechanic – which sees you jump atop a Titan to deal a small amount of guaranteed damage, providing you're not taken out before the animation is finished – a selection of dedicated anti-Titan weapons can slowly but surely eat away at their health. It's not just other Titans they need to watch out for, then.
Several changes were made from the first game, introducing a general sense that the Titans had become slightly more vulnerable, in part due to abandoning shield regeneration. This tightens the Pilot/Titan balance: now, spotting an enemy Titan while you're still waiting for your own can be seen as an opportunity to attack rather than an unwelcome heave in the flow of your game. It's a balance that still isn't quite perfect – and perhaps never could be, given the nature of the pieces at play – but it's surely far better than the alternative.
And it's not just the title screen that remains frozen in time: more or less every aspect of gameplay balance remains as it was on launch day. If Titanfall 2 had transitioned to the modern way of video game production, by now its fundamentals would have been prodded, poked, remixed and shuffled many times over, sometimes as a result of the whims of the team (and possibly execs sitting several layers away from day-to-day production), and sometimes in response to the wails of the loudest minority of the community. A Ship Of Theseus approach to game development doesn't always work, and has arguably contributed to the death of initially promising games such as Lawbreakers. Titanfall 2 may be barely clinging to life, but it is still most definitely Titanfall 2.
This Titanfall 2 article was first published in issue 413 of Edge Magazine. To get more like this delivered straight to your doorstep (or digital device) consider subscribing to Edge.
Alex is Edge's features editor, with a background writing about film, TV, technology, music, comics and of course videogames, contributing to publications such as PC Gamer, Official PlayStation Magazine and Polygon. In a previous life he was managing editor of Mobile Marketing Magazine. Spelunky and XCOM gave him a taste for permadeath that's still not sated, and he's been known to talk people's ears off about Dishonored, Prey and the general brilliance of Arkane's output. You can probably guess which forthcoming games are his most anticipated.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.