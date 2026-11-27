A great man once said, “I love lamps”, and as a big Warhammer nerd who likes to while away the hours painting tiny miniatures in the corner of a dark room, that includes hobby lamps.
But while I’m happy to spend an outrageous amount of money on plastic models, premium paints, and Kolinsky sable paintbrushes, I’ve never really invested in an expensive, tailor-made hobby lamp.
There are plenty of options out there, ranging from affordable hobby lamps from brands like OTlite through to specialized miniature painting lamps from companies like Siege Studios, Green Stuff World, and RedGrass. So, to find out whether the quality of your light source makes a big difference — and to actually force myself to paint some of my pile of shame — I’ve pitted three hobby lamps, at three different price points, against each other to see which offers the best painting experience. Let’s meet the contenders.
For the cheap, entry-level model, I'm using my trusty SKYLEO LED Desk Lamp that I bought from Amazon. This has been my workhorse lamp for three years, but the specific model here isn't as important. The SKYLEO is simply a champion for grabbing whatever cheap lamp you can find on Amazon, IKEA, or wherever.
At the top end, we've got the Redgrass R9 Desk Lamp, which is actually two adjustable lamps that run parallel to each other, allowing you to light your miniatures from multiple angles. The mid-range entry is the Onyx, a miniature painting light created by Native Lighting in partnership with the commission painting team Siege Studios.
As to how I'll be testing them? By trying to get some more of my Tau Stealth Suit Kill Team painted so I can finally have a game with GamesRadar+ Tabletop Editor Benj and not be shamed by his fully painted team of Space Wolves. I'm a notoriously slow painter, and there's not a lamp on Earth that will change that, so let's get cracking.
Cheap, entry-level hobby lamp: SKYLEO LED Desk Lamp
Despite costing about $21/£20 at the time of writing, the SKYLEO comes with a surprising number of features. It's got three color temperatures (warm light, natural light, and daylight), variable brightness, and multi-way adjustment thanks to the articulated arm. The controls are surprisingly the most comprehensive of the three lamps, with a four-button switch on the cable that alters the brightness, switches color modes, and powers the lamp on/off.
There are some drawbacks, though. It's by far the smallest of our three lamps, with the light-emitting section measuring only 33 cm in length. So, it lights a smaller area, restricting your movements when painting.
It's not a huge deal, as the specific area you're painting will always be comfortably lit, but when compared to the other two options, the difference is stark. I've found I need to have the model directly under the light to get the illumination I need, which has also been my experience with other cheap lamps.
With that said, the one Stealth Suit I already had painted was done exclusively using this lamp, and I'm very happy with both the results and the experience of painting under this lamp. I was able to get all my layers and edge highlights done with no real issues. If this is all the lamp you can afford, it will not be a barrier to you painting great miniatures.
Now, let's see what you can get when you spend six times as much on a lamp.
Out of the box, the main difference here is going to be size. The lamp head is 50 cm long, and at 9 cm across, it's three times wider than our cheaper model too. Strip the impressive size away, though, and the Onyx is actually lagging behind the SKYLEO when it comes to features.
There is only one color mode on offer here, and that's daylight. Now, this is the preferred color temperature for most miniature painters, as it simulates sunlight and therefore gives you a pretty good idea of what the model will look like under normal lighting. Still, the option to switch to other color modes is a feature, and it's one we're missing here.
The controls are very basic too. There's one button on top, which you have to press multiple times to cycle between brightness levels or turn the lamp on/off. This means you have to cycle through all the options to turn the lamp off, which feels needlessly annoying.
The proof is in the pudding, though, and despite its faults, painting under the Onyx is a much nicer experience than my cheapy Amazon lamp. The larger lamp covers a wider area, and the extra width means it casts fewer shadows when you're holding a miniature under it.
I appreciated the extra brightness too, as I don't have to hold the miniature as close to the light source, giving me a better view of what I'm painting. All in all, a fantastic lamp and a fantastic painting experience.
Another hefty price jump later, and we arrive at the Redgrass R9 Desk Lamp. This is heralded as the granddaddy of them all, but looking at the stats, it's actually lagging behind the Onyx when it comes to maximum brightness and LED count.
The two lamps seem to have a different definition of daylight too, which is definitely noticeable when you compare the two side-by-side. The R9 puts out 5000K color temperature light, while the Onyx hits 6500K.
Both can be classified as "daylight," but the higher number is more accurate for a bright, sunny day. As to which of the two color temperatures is better for painting? I suspect it'll just come down to preference. Whenever I switched between the two lamps, I'd find the change really noticeable at first, but I quickly got used to it.
Beyond those differences, the Redgrass R9 Desk Lamp certainly feels like the more premium product, with a lovely matte black finish, a built-in cable tidy for the power cord, and a beautiful mechanism that folds away neatly when not in use. If your hobby desk also doubles as your work desk, the ability to fold it away neatly really is a big plus.
I also really appreciate that the off button only takes one click, though I'd still like to see controls for variable brightness and color temperatures. If the $25 lamp can do it, there's no reason a $250+ one shouldn't.
But when you are painting with it, you're treated to the benefits of those dual light arrays, each of which can be angled individually. This lets you create a wider spread of light over your miniature to reduce shadows. This ability to direct light from multiple angles proved really useful not only when I was edge highlighting, but also when I was trying to tidy up some mistakes in harder-to-reach spots on the model.
Lighting comparison
Below you can see a comparison of the lighting provided by these three hobby lamps. In all three images, you see the same model, held at the same distance away from the light.
For professional painters/painters who value desk aesthetic: Premium hobby lamp (Redgrass R9)
As you can see from the pictures, a high-end lamp isn't going to markedly improve the quality of your paint jobs. Aside from some changes in my paint scheme (I wanted to try Tone Pro for some light drybrushing and edge highlighting, and the rumors are true; it slaps), all three of my Stealth Suits look comparable, and that's honestly what I expected going into this.
Getting a fancy hobby lamp isn't about improving your paint jobs; it's about improving the quality of your painting experience, and that's where the more expensive lamps do start to come into their own.
If you're on a limited budget, or you'd just rather spend your money on more miniatures to paint, then a cheap and cheerful lamp from Amazon will 100% get the job done. I'm more of a 40K player than a painter, and if you're in the same boat, then yeah, get the cheap lamp, at least when you're just getting started. You could even pick up two of these to light your models from multiple angles and still come out having spent way less than you would on the Onyx or Redgrass.
If you're more into the painting side of the hobby, though, I'd definitely look at springing for a fancier lighting setup, and the Onyx is a fantastic option that still doesn't break the bank. It's super bright and covers a wide area, so you don't feel like you're painting under a tiny spotlight. The Redgrass R9 Desk Lamp is also a fantastic piece of kit, but at that price, it's difficult to recommend unless you're a professional painter or you really value the cleaner, more premium aesthetic.
But if money is no object... truth be told, the R9 is the lamp I'm going to use to paint the final two Stealth Suits, so I can finally crush Benj's stupid Space Wolves. For the Greater Good!
For more tabletop recommendations, don't miss our guide to the best board games.