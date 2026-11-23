Buying Pokémon TCG packs can be a process fraught with risk, because of how demand has them spiralling in price. It's hard to know if you're getting a good price for a booster or bundle. That's even the case during the Black Friday sales; is a discount actually offering you a solid reduction, or is it just offering a tiny reduction from the inflated price?
That's a question I set off to solve in Walmart's Black Friday Pokémon TCG sales. The retailer has loads of pack discounts, but to varying degrees. So I looked through each one, and compared the discounted price to its actual market price, using several websites which chart this cost. Each of the 10 boosters and bundles you'll find below is now nearly at, on, or even cheaper than, its 'standard' price; these are real deals, and you can feel secure that you're actually getting a discount. They're certainly some of the better Black Friday Pokemon card deals, anyway.
Walmart has this Chaos Rising blister, featuring three boosters and a Charmeleon card, for slightly less than most other retailers thanks to this 43% discount. It also offers one of the best price-per-card deals of this list.
For some reason, Walmart has multiple listings for this Elite Trainer Box, with each sitting at a different price. This $116 bundle is the cheapest, and it matches the general market price for this set. It includes various packs including boosters, foil energy cards, sleeves, damage-counter dice and a fancy collectors'' box.
While $10 may not seem like a massive saving, again it's bringing this bundle of 6 Pitch Black booster packs to its market price. That's 6 packs for $40, undercutting some other similar packs from other series.
Another Mega Evolution six-booster bundle, but with a twist: this is about $7 cheaper than the average market price for the bundle. That makes it one of the best deals of the list, in terms of beating other costs.
This big bundle usually goes for about $118, so you're getting it at pre-inflated prices right now. The Trainer Box isn't just for booster packs, but it has energy cards, sleeves, die, condition markers and more.
This 6-booster bundle from Destined Rivals isn't technically at market price, but only by about $2, so it's close enough to be a worthy discount. It's one of the pricier booster bundles on this list, but that still means it's much cheaper than non-discounted ones!
While this wouldn't seem like a huge saving, at 17% off, it brings the Trainer Box down to only $1 off its standard market price. If the previous Chaos Rising bundle isn't big enough for you, this is a much larger alternative.
Should you buy these early Walmart Pokémon TCG deals?
If you've been clicking through on some of these Pokémon TCG deals, you'll have noticed that some are low in stock. If there's a bundle or Trainer Box you're particularly interested in, it might be worth jumping on the discount before it sells out.
When Black Friday properly begins around November 27, we'll likely see other retailers pick up steam in the Pokémon TCG deals department — when I price checked these picks, I didn't see a huge amount of competition, but I expect that'll change soon.
However with how vast the TCG ecosystem is, there's no telling whether it'll be these exact same sets that'll see discounts. If you're just looking for a few boosters, you're probably fine waiting, but the more advanced sets may not get any discounts from other retailers. Or they may do, but not ones that sees them reach market value.
That's all to say that if these are sets you want, it's probably worth buying them. But if you had your heart set on another pack, it may be worth waiting, rather than settling for something you see here that's similar.
Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
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