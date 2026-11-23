After three Geralt-centred installments, things are changing a little in The Witcher 4, since Ciri will be the main character instead. This presents a whole other perspective and personal tapestry to the player, and one of the storytelling leads at CD Projekt Red recently spoke on exactly how.
Marcin Blacha, the VP of story at the studio, explained the contrasts between Geralt and Ciri to Inven Global. "Ciri isn't calm and composed like Geralt, nor does she hide her emotions easily," he says. "She is far more hot-headed and tends to be emotional when making decisions. That difference changes a lot of things."
The guiding factor isn't necessarily what's strictly right or wrong, but also how intertwined you've become with any given situation. "When playing as Geralt, players acted more like an arbiter judging how to resolve a situation," Blacha continues. "When playing as Ciri, you are much more deeply involved in the story through her personal perspective."
This impacts the way quests are structured, because CD Projekt Red isn't falling back on the grumpy stoicism of Geralt. "It's no longer just about deciding which choice is morally right; how emotionally invested you are in the character will also shape your decisions," he explains. "Because Ciri is a different person from Geralt, the quests in The Witcher 4 will take on a different shape compared to The Witcher 3."
He notes at the top of his answer that "changing the protagonist is a huge factor," and that goes for all avenues. Geralt is very much the face of the franchise so far, making the jump to Ciri a big creative turn, but she presents all sorts of opportunities for expanding the lore - and the property's reach, too.
After three games, and now yet more DLC for The Witcher 3, Geralt's had plenty of time in the limelight. It's time for someone else to take charge, and it seems like we'll be seeing a whole other side of The Continent in turn.
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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