Last week saw empty carts in the hunt for Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks, but with Black Friday looming at the end of the week we're expecting more units in the next few days. Nintendo itself has confirmed that its own next bout of restocks will land in January 2027, but with movement at stores in both the US and UK this week, it's still worth keeping an eye on the wider market. Retailers have been incredibly quiet for some time now, but this week's holiday sales could change all that.
Stores often stockpile hard-to-find gadgets ready for Black Friday week, using drops as an opportunity to get more eyes on their sites and lift visibility on their deals. It's happened with the PS5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation Portal, and Sony's 30th Anniversary kit over the last six years, and I'm pretty sure it's happening with Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks in 2026.
So where do we start? I'd recommend keeping the retailers listed below close to your chest. These stores have all dropped Zelda Switch 2 stock in the past but have been quiet over the last two weeks. Make sure you're signed in with payment and delivery information saved, and then check back regularly. We'll be right here, rounding up all the latest updates live as they happen.
I've been tracking hard-to-find stock for over six years now, starting with the incredibly limited releases of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. I've been reporting on how retailers operate with high-demand products, from anniversary releases to brand new consoles, ever since then - including the Nintendo Switch 2 itself.
Amazon was dropping new Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks every few days at the start of the handheld's life, though only in very limited numbers. It's been particularly quiet for the last week, though.
Walmart removed its listing for the Legend of Zelda Switch 2 handheld a couple of weeks ago, but it's just appeared in time for Black Friday. That's certainly a suspicious move on the biggest shopping week of the year.
Target usually signposts its future drops, at least it did when the store ran new Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks timed with the release of Ocarina of Time. Right now we've got a simple 'out of stock' message, but keep a close eye for updates here.
Best Buy hasn't dropped any new Legend of Zelda Switch 2 handhelds since it ran its own midnight launch event for Ocarina of Time (with consoles up for grabs). Online, we're still 'sold out' here, though more inventory is on the cards.
GameStop is only running Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch 2 restocks in stores, so you won't find any online stock here. The store looks like it's about to start running Pro Controller and carry case restocks online, though.
Amazon UK has been a pretty reliable source of Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks in the last few weeks, even if things have slowed down in recent days. Like its US counterpart, the site has been dropping a small number of special edition handhelds at a time. Watch out, though, there are price-inflated £499 models floating around here - this one should be £429.
EE has had two Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks since launch day, but the boost here comes from those bundles. The site has previously been offering discounts on Ocarina of Time remake and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream when bought with the device.
Smyths Toys has returned its Legend of Zelda Switch 2 listing this week, after removing the page entirely when it ran out of stock a while back. That's a fantastic sign for more drops to come over Black Friday.
Here's the thing with Very. It often bundles up difficult-to-find stock with extra accessories or games to keep resellers at bay. That means you'll be paying a little more here (though still only RRP for everything you're getting) but stock often holds out a lot longer.
Argos was previously offering Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock ahead of launch, but things look to have run dry now. The store organises its inventory by postcode, though, so it's always worth checking your local area's delivery and collection options.
Keep an eye on EE for discounts on bundled games in the UK
EE hasn't had Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks for a couple of weeks now, but when these handhelds do arrive back on the shelves it's going to be the retailer of choice for anyone looking to save on Ocarina of Time. The remake isn't included in the special edition box, but EE has been dropping £10 off the price when bought alongside that hard-to-find handheld over the last few weeks.
It might have something to do with the fact you're technically spending about £17 over the price of everything included, it might have something to do with the fact The Game Collection is bundling the Zelda Switch 2 into a £600+ package. Either way, this is the only way to buy the 40th Anniversary Edition handheld from a reputable seller in the UK right now and it's still holding its position on the shelves.
That means Best Buy and Target might be our biggest hits this week
With Walmart already having dropped some Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock, it looks like it might be Best Buy and Target at the top of your checklist this week. Neither store has restocked the handheld or its accessories since launch so, while Walmart still remains an option, there could be more to go around at these alternative retailers.
Walmart has already dropped its Plus member stock
It looks like Walmart held its own little Zelda Switch 2 restock party on Sunday - a rare weekend drop. The store had 40th Anniversary handhelds and the Pro Controller on the shelves for Plus members late last night, but that marketing still persists today. We're hoping for another shot at this one as we get closer to Black Friday itself.
Right now only four retailers in the UK have the Zelda Switch 2 Pro Controller listed
The gamepad has been exceptionally difficult to find, and with Currys and Smyths Toys both removing their listing page it's getting even harder to sniff around for stock in the UK.
Right now, Amazon, The Game Collection, Argos, and John Lewis are the only sites I'm seeing with the special edition listed. They're all out of stock at the time of writing, but this is where you need to be looking this week:
Make sure you're signed up to Target's notification system
Target is one of the only retailers offering a notification system for Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks this week, and it could be a saving grace. The system will send an email when the handheld, Pro Controller, or carry case are listed on the shelves so you can squeeze your way into the queue as quickly as possible.
Nintendo is also offering a similar program, but with the brand itself announcing a January 2027 date for future restocks I'm not sure it'll see much action this week.
Walmart has a Walmart Plus Early Access sticker on the Pro Controller
The Zelda Switch 2 Pro Controller is listed at Walmart, though out of stock, with an Early Access badge for the first time. It's also got the site's 'Black Friday deal' badge on it, but I would be particularly suspicious of that particular offer.
Instead I'd turn your attention to that members-only icon. Walmart regularly runs early restock opportunities for its subscribers, opening up hard-to-find stock for its members before the wider public. The new presence of that badge could suggest we'll see something similar later in the week.
The Game Collection has Zelda Switch 2 stock in the UK, but it's slightly price inflated
The Game Collection has the Zelda Switch 2 on the shelves right now, as part of a larger game and accessory bundle winding up at £629.95. I've done the maths here, and we're a little off the MSRP for everything - but not as far as you'll find on sites like eBay and StockX.
At full price this full collection of games and that carry case will cost you £612.80. Taking this week's Black Friday deals into account you're looking at £597.82 worth of value.
The Pro Controller seems to be even more difficult to find
While Zelda Switch 2 restocks have been quiet themselves, the Pro Controller has actually been even more difficult to locate. Handhelds have been jumping on and off the shelves in smaller restocks at Amazon and Nintendo in the last few weeks, but the special edition gamepad has been radio silent.
Just like the console itself, though, I'm optimistic we'll see more action here in the next few days. It's been so long without stock, it's likely the same retailer strategy is at work here.
Nintendo's January estimate cuts out the holidays entirely
It's still well worth keeping an eye on wider retailers despite Nintendo's January Zelda Switch 2 stock announcement, especially if you need a special edition handheld by the holidays.
There is retailer movement this week, and stores like Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop aren't linked to that Ninty January restock estimate. While Black Friday restocks could be a last hurrah if the big brand itself isn't expecting to have new consoles until the new year (and therefore won't be supplying retailers in the same way), there's plenty of reasons to expect more drops this week.
Nintendo has updated its restock timeline
Nintendo's own Legend of Zelda Switch 2 listing page now states that "more inventory is on the way in January 2027." That might be a little further out than many were hoping for, though that deadline doesn't account for other retailers.
Those are your retailers to prioritize early this week then
Walmart in the US and Smyths Toys in the UK. Sure, other stores are likely going to also be running their own Black Friday Legend of Zelda Switch 2 restocks this week, but with such early movement from these retailers it's well worth keeping them a little closer over the next couple of days.
And so is Walmart in the US
Walmart is another retailer that mysteriously retired their Legend of Zelda Switch 2 listing page a few weeks ago. Now the handheld is back listed on the site, though stock still remains unavailable at the time of writing.
Any movement here is a good sign, putting that page back up means there's more to come here and Walmart could be sitting on a particularly hefty load of handhelds.
The store fumbled its pre-orders so spent the first restock window catering to the customers who received cancellation emails. That means it hasn't technically restocked the special edition handheld once before - but things are looking like they're about to change this week.
Smyths Toys is back up and running
Smyths Toys was one of the first UK retailers out the gate when Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock first dropped, but it hasn't seen much action since then. In fact, the retailer even removed the listing page entirely a couple of weeks ago.
That's all changed this Black Friday week, though, with a fresh page up and running for the 40th Anniversary edition handheld. It's still out of stock at the moment, but there's certainly movement behind the scenes here - and that's what we like to see at the start of a fresh stock hunting week.
Black Friday represents a massive opportunity for retailers, and anything that draws more eyes to their sites during this period is going to be worth waiting for in their view. Considering just how quiet the Legend of Zelda Switch 2 stock hunt has been over the last 14 days, it's easy to see a world where stores have been stockpiling handhelds ready to go during the biggest shopping week of the year.
I've seen it repeatedly in previous years - the big-ticket item that nobody can find on the shelves, reserved for a big splash once the Thanksgiving turkey's in the leftover trays. With retailers seemingly returning to life ahead of this week's offers it's time to get serious about stock hunting again.
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