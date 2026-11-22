There are four Mamba GT locations in GTA 6, part of the Wyman Classic Car quest that is exclusive to owners of the Ultimate Edition. By now you should have found all the Transgressor locations and Riata locations in GTA 6, and be well on your way to getting a very sweet Mamba GT sports car restored.
Like every other GTA 6 mission you've had to do for Wyman so far, there are Mamba GT wrecks spread out all across Leonida. You need to find all of these, scan them with the WAiNK app, and then Wyman will get to work on the restoration. This time, you're going to have to go to some pretty far out locations, so I'd recommend having a fast car or a bike to help you get around off-road.
The first Mamba GT location is north of the Leonida State Penitentiary, and east of the Gellhorn area more generally. There's a large house that's kind of in the middle of nowhere which, once location, will be letting the Mamba GT rust in its garage. Open the door up, scan the vehicle, and you're good to move on.
The second Mamba GT location is in the Leonard County area, on a backroad in Ambrosia just north of the Pay 'n' Spray. Head around the back of the building from the main road and you're looking for a closed white garage door, next to a big orange building. Break into here and you'll be able to scan the wreck with the WAiNK app.
The third Mamba GT location is a pain to get to, so I'd recommend having a bike to get across some uneven terrain. Located north of Frogswater, the Mamba GT wreck is by a small lake in the middle of the racing park. On your bike, head across to the destination and look for the Mamba GT sat in the body of water close to the embankment.
The fourth and final Mamba GT location is way up in the north, near Bonanza and just south of the Saint Attaway Islands. There's an old collapsed wooden bridge, and you'll find the Mamba GT at the bottom of it in the wreckage. Here's the good news: You don't need to climb down there. Just pull out your phone and scan the vehicle with the WAiNK app.
How to collect your Mamba GT from Wyman
Once you've found all four Mamba GT locations in GTA 6 and sent the details over to Wyman, he'll contact you to say that he's ready to restore the classic car. Kill some time by doing other activities, and eventually Wyman will text you to request $1500 for costs. Back him the cash directly, and it won't be long before you get a notification that the Mamba GT is ready for collection from Wyman's scrapyard.
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You can register the Mamba GT as a personal vehicle in GTA 6 for $100 or sell it for $15,000. If you want to keep it but don't have the garage space, the Mamba GT will be returned to his scrapyard for later collection by Jason or Lucia.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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