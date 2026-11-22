GTA 6 Challenges are a vital way to reach 100% completion. The challenge system is a key way for you to unlock all of the GTA 6 cheats, and you'll need to have at least 70 of these wrapped up if you want to unlock the GTA 6 Platinum Trophy or 1000 GS too.
The Challenges in GTA 6 are split into eight separate categories, designed to test your abilities and skills in a variety of different ways as you progress through GTA 6. You can complete challenges in any order, and you can wait until you finish all of the GTA 6 missions to pursue these as well. Use these jump links to leap between all of the different categories:
You can check your progress through all GTA 6 Challenges by pressing the touchpad / menu button to open the GTA 6 Index and then using R1/RB to scroll to the Progress tab. In there, you'll find the option for Challenges. When you've completed one, you'll get a tick in the relevant checkbox.
All Combat Challenges in GTA 6
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Name
Task
Speed Kills
Kill 3 enemies in under 30 seconds.
Melee Combat
Kill or knock out 5 enemies in a row using melee weapons without dying.
Explosive Combat
Kill or injure 3 enemies with a single explosive.
Headshots
Kill 4 enemies with headshots in a single use of combat focus.
Drive-Bys
Drive-by kill 5 enemies in under 1 minute without exiting your vehicle.
Stealth Sniping
Kill 7 unalerted enemies using a scoped sniper rifle without dying or being arrested.
Incendiary
Kill or injure 5 enemies with fire damage in under 15 seconds.
Revolver Headshots
Kill 6 enemies with headshots using a revolver without reloading or switching weapons.
Long-Range Sniping
Kill 3 enemies under 10 seconds with a scoped sniper rifle from 300 feet.
High Explosive
Kill or injure 8 enemies with explosives in under 20 seconds without taking damage.
All Criminal Challenges in GTA 6
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Name
Task
Mugging
Rob 5 pedestrians.
Stick Ups
Rob 3 stores in a day without dying or being arrested.
Car Jacking
Carjack 3 vehicles and take them to a Pay 'n' Spray in a day without dying or being arrested.
Mugging Spree
Steal $500 in cash from pedestrians in a day without dying or being arrested.
Cop Car Theft
Maintain a wanted level for 5 minutes in a stolen law enforcement motor vehicle.
Cop Weapon Theft
Steal a weapon from the trunk of 5 different law enforcement vehicles without dying or being arrested.
Stick Up Spree
Rob 2 stores in all 5 counties in under 20 minutes without dying or being arrested.
Cop Tow
Tow an occupied law enforcement vehicle for 1 mile without stopping.
Carjacking Spree
Register or respray a stolen vehicle from 10 different manufacturers at a Pay 'n' Spray in under 30 minutes without dying or being arrested.
Carjacking Pro
Earn $100,000 from selling stolen vehicles to any fence or Pay 'n' Spray in a day without dying or being arrested.
All Exploration Challenges in GTA 6
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Name
Task
WAiNK Locations
Scan any 4 landmarks, curiosities, or sculptures with WAiNK.
Skyscrapers
Visit the top of the 5 tallest skyscrapers in Vice-Dale County.
Collectible Cards
Find 3 collectible cards in all 5 counties.
Encyclopedia
Discover 100 animals, vehicles, and weapons.
Underwater Discoveries
Locate and explore any 25 unusual sights on the ocean floor.
Rail Tour
Take a 1 mile train ride in each of the 5 counties in a day without skipping.
Underwater Treasures
Find 85 underwater treasures.
Black Hole Wrecks
Find all 11 ocean black hole wrecks.
Road Trip
Drive to every city and town in Leonida in a day without exiting your vehicle except to refuel.
Helipad Flyovers
Perform a 100 foot or lower flyover of all 41 Vice City and Vice Beach helipads in under 10 minutes.
All Fitness Challenges in GTA 6
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Name
Task
Gym Member
Become a member at any gym.
Foot Travel
Travel 5 miles on foot in a day.
Pro Cyclist
Cycle 15 miles in a day.
Pro Swimmer
Swim 3 miles in a day.
Balanced Workout
Complete a workout on each type of gym equipment in a day.
Muscle Regime
Maintain Muscle Level 4 with Jason and Lucia simultaneously for 5 consecutive days.
Cardio Regime
Maintain Cardio Level 4 with Jason and Lucia simultaneously for 5 consecutive days.
Waning Sands Run
Travel from the gate of The Tip pier to Waning Sands on foot in under 13 minutes.
Tequesta Swim
Swim from Tequesta Retreat to Starfish Island in under 15 minutes.
Southwind Cycle
Ride a bicycle from Williams Guest House in Grayson to Chicky's Tiki Bar in Southwind without falling off in under 22 minutes.
All Shopping Challenges in GTA 6
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Name
Task
Vehicle Modder
Make 5 modifications to your vehicle using a mod shop.
Grocery Shopper
Spend over $250 at convenience stores or liquor stores in a day.
Well Armed
Buy 3 sidearms and 3 longarms from Ammu-Nation.
Well Groomed
Spend over $1,000 at barbershops, hairdressers, or salons.
Stylishly Armed
Buy cosmetic upgrades for 5 sidearms and 5 longarms at Ammu-Nation.
Well Dressed
Spend over $5,000 on clothing.
Custom Ride
Spend over $20,000 on a single mod shop visit.
Heavily Armed
Spend over $50,000 on weapons and weapon accessories at Ammu-Nations.
Serious Modder
Spend over $125,000 at mod shops.
Nest Egg
Bank $1,500,000 in your BuckMe checking account.
All Sports Challenges in GTA 6
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Name
Task
Basketball Rookie
Score a basketball shot at 3 different hoops in a day.
Golf Rookie
Play 18 holes at either King Gator or Frontier Adventure Golf in under 30 minutes, finishing with a score of 3 under par or less.
Basketball Streak
Score 10 basketball shots in a row in under 2 minutes.
Pool Streak
Win a game of pool at 3 different locations in a day without losing or quitting.
Basketball Tour
Score a basketball shot in every county.
Golf Pro
Play 18 holes at both King Gator and Frontier Adventure Golf in a day, finishing with a par score or less.
Triple Bank
Bank the cue ball off 3 rails before potting a shot.
Basketball Pro
Score a basketball shot at all 100 hoops in Leonida.
8-Ball Break
Win a game of pool by sinking the 8-ball on break.
Double Hole in One
Get a hole in one twice in a row in a single game, at either King Gator or Frontier Adventure Golf.
All Survivalist Challenges in GTA 6
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Name
Task
Alligator Kills
Kill 3 wild alligators.
Big Fish
Catch a fish weighing 20 pounds or more.
Marksman
Earn a medal at both shooting ranges in a day.
Catch of the Day
Catch 3 fish using each type of lure in a day.
Zoologist
Study 20 different animal species.
Angler
Catch 4 different species of fish in under 6 minutes.
Pro Marksman
Earn a gold medal in the Master challenge for 3 different shooting range events in a row without failing or quitting.
Hunting Spree
Kill a boar, rattlesnake, and a panther in under 15 minutes without taking damage from enemies or animals.
Pro Angler
Catch every species of fish.
Legendary Hunter
Kill all 8 unique animals.
All Vehicle Challenges in GTA 6
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Challenge
Task
Vehicle Discovery
Examine or discover 6 different vehicles.
Wheelie
Perform a wheelie for 0.25 miles.
Winning Streak
Get 1st place in any 3 races using a muscle car, a sports car, and a super car.
Throttled
Maintain a speed of over 100mph in a motor vehicle for 2 miles.
Drawbridge Jump
Jump a vehicle more than 100 feet over a drawbridge 3 times without exiting the vehicle.
Top Speed
Hit a speed of 175mph in a car, truck, or on a motorcycle.
Train Landing
Touch down a flying airplane on a moving train without destroying the aircraft.
Oceanarium Jump
Jump out of an aircraft from a height of 0.5 miles or more, and parachute into the Vice City Oceanarium orca tank or dolphin tank without dying.
Rally Winner
Get 3 consecutive 1st place wins in a single day at Thrillbilly Mud Club, Gellhorn International Raceway, and Boone Speedway without quitting or restarting.
Train Jump
Jump a motorcycle 75 feet or more and land on a moving train twice in 20 minutes.
Good luck with the challenges! If you need an assist with anything else, be sure to visit our GTA 6 Guides hub for more essential tips, walkthroughs, and tricks.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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