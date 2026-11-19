It feels like we've already known the main GTA 6 characters for a long time now, as we've spent years seeing Jason, Lucia, and others in trailers, screenshots, and more as we gradually got more information about the game. Now that GTA 6 is finally here, we can actually meet them properly and discover how their roles will play out in Rockstar's epic adventure across Leonida.
There have been many questions and rumors about who the GTA 6 cast members are, and players are eager to find out which actors are performing in these roles. That information has previously been kept under strict NDAs, though it wasn't hard for trailer viewers to work out that Stephen Root was involved as Brian Heder, and more recently Manni L. Perez's role main role as Lucia Caminos was confirmed with a Best Performance nomination at The Game Awards.
However, with the game officially launching we can finally discover who the main actors are. There is a QR code found in the Account section of the Settings menu in-game linking to the credits on the official Rockstar website, and while that page is currently 404ing people were already able to obtain the details we're looking for here. With that in mind, here's what you need to know about the main GTA 6 cast and the characters they play.
One half of GTA 6's protagonist duo is Jason Duval, a troubled teen-turned-ex-soldier who "grew up around grifters and crooks." As an adult, he found himself running for drug dealers in the Florida Keys, where he soon met and started a relationship with Lucia Caminos. Their romance sounds like a tumultuous one, fueled by danger and narrow escapes as they swerve the long arm of the law at each turn. But with Jason allegedly eyeing up a more "quiet life," what does that mean for the Bonnie and Clyde of Vice City, Leonida?
Dylan Rourke has appeared in shows such as Grey's Anatomy, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Station 19, and Modern Family.
Lucia Caminos
Played by Manni L. Perez
Scrappy and ambitious, Jason's other half Lucia Caminos is desperate to make her mother proud. Determined to live the "good life" they've yearned for since leaving Liberty City, GTA 6 sees Lucia taking a more metered approach to achieving that dream – potentially with fewer flying fists, as her official bio suggests a lifelong boxing practice that hasn't always helped keep her out of trouble. She's just come out of prison, and with Jason potentially offering an escape from a life of crime, we're left wondering how easy it would be for Lucia and Jason to leave that life in the rearview mirror.
Manni L. Perez has appeared in shows such as Chicago P.D., The Blacklist, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and also provided the voice for a clubber in GTA 5 and a blackjack dealer in GTA Online.
Cal Hampton
Played by Bobby Moynihan
It wouldn't be a GTA game without a sidekick or two, and Cal happens to be a reclusive techie to boot. Jason's buddy Cal doubles as a useful work contact, keeping an ear on restricted radio channels from the safety of his house. Described as lacking ambition "at the low tide of America," Cal would happily coast there with his mini fridge if Jason didn't have "bigger plans" for his skills. Sounds like funny business if you ask me, but maybe we'll see Jason and Lucia using Cal's comms-busting to pick up new missions and leads?
Bobby Moynihan was a principal cast member on Saturday Night Live for almost a decade, and has appeared in NCIS: Origins, Minions & Monsters, and much more.
Brian Heder
Played by Stephen Root
A member of the old guard when it comes to drug running in the Keys, Jason's landlord Brian Heder is still a key – albeit subtle – player in the biz. He's said to use his boat yard for moving illegal cargo, but now on his third wife and nearing retirement age, it seems Brian has quiet criminality down to a T. He lets Jason live rent-free at one of his properties with the caveat that he roughs up the occasional heavy from time to time, but with Jason invited over for family drinks every so often, he seems more a friend than a tenant to Brian.
Stephen Root is widely recognizable and has appeared in King of the Hill, Office Space, Barry, and much more.
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Raul Bautista
Played by Manny Perez
One of the more mysterious GTA 6 characters is Raul Bautista, a man who turns bank heists into works of art. His manipulative charm has proved invaluable over the years, with numerous high-risk bank robberies pulled off with finesse, but he's "always on the hunt for talent". With the stakes getting higher and more dangerous by the gig, though, it's hinted that Raul's "crew" might have to decide whether the payload is worth the liability – could Lucia and Jason be part of that crew?
Manny Perez has appeared in Sound of Freedom, Blue Bloods, Pride and Glory, and Bella.
Boobie Ike
Played by Mike Forbs
One of the undisputed kings of Vice City's criminal underbelly, Boobie Ike is a guy with a lot of gold-encrusted fingers in a lot of pies. In GTA 6, it's clear that his myriad enterprises – a real estate business, strip club, and recording studio – are all funded by the drug trade, but he does seem to have special interest in Dre'Quan Priest, a recently-signed musician who used to perform at his strip club.
Mike Forbs has appeared in Ruth & Boaz, Life is a Simulation (Patient), and Lone Star Bull.
Dre'Quan Priest
Played by Naiqui Macabroad
Dre'Quan grew up as a street punk with dreams of stardom, described as "more hustler than gangster". GTA 6 sees Dre'Quan landing a partnership with rap star duo Real Dimez, and through them, a chance to be signed by Only Raw Records and quit his days moonlighting at Boobie's strip club. But what Rockstar tells us about Boobie leads us to believe he's eyeing up a cut of Dre'Quan's success, one way or another...
Naiqui Macabroad has appeared in shows such as Chicago P.D., Law & Order, and Crashing.
Real Dimez (Bae-Lux and Roxy Rashad)
Played by Hood Brat (Bae-Luxe) and Krissy Celess (Roxy Rashad)
Viral rap sensations Bae-Lux and Roxy Rashad are Real Dimez, a music duo looking for their next big hit to take social media by storm. Their past is hinted at being pretty shady, inspired by past altercations with drug dealers, but it's been five years since their last big number and they're looking for something even juicier to fuel their new partnership with Only Raw Records. Enter: Dre'Quan, their next project. It seems both Real Dimez girls will have a lot of interplay with Boobie and Dre'Quan in GTA 6, which could speak to one of the more prominent subplots in the game.
Hood Brat and Krissy Celess are rap and hip-hop artists who collaborated on the single "F.A.B." earlier in 2026.
Jasmine is a Senior Staff Writer at GamesRadar+. Raised in Hong Kong and having graduated with an English Literature degree from Queen Mary, University of London, she started her games journalism career as a freelancer with TheGamer and Tech Radar Gaming before joining GamesRadar+ full-time in 2023. As part of the Features team, her duties include attending game previews and key international conferences such as Gamescom and Digital Dragons in between regular interviews, opinion pieces, and the occasional news or guides stint. In her spare time, you'll likely find Jasmine thinking/talking about Resident Evil, purchasing another book she's unlikely to read, or complaining about the weather.