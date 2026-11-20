One of the first illegal operations you accidentally stumble across in GTA 6 is the Exotic Animals Front. Out the back of the Three Sheets Liquor Store in Key Lento is a heavily guarded exotic birds smuggling operation, with one particularly talkative parrot hinting that there's a stash of money somewhere nearby. Finding the stash is an easy way to make cash fast in GTA 6. Below, I break down how to find the Exotic Animal Front illegal operation and the stash's location.
The Exotic Animals Front illegal operation location in GTA 6
You are most likely to stumble upon the Exotic Animals Front illegal operation when completing a side mission for Jason's neighbor Shirley in GTA 6 Chapter 1. This side mission can be started when Shirley, a lady who lives a few doors down from Jason--the house with the orange and green parasol outside - calls out to him from her front gate; she's craving a Mai Tai and asks Jason to pick her up a bottle of Salty Squid rum from the Three Sheets Liquor Store in Key Lento.
If you accept, the location is added to your GTA 6 map - it's just slightly north of the Pay N'Spray in Key Lento. You can pet animals in GTA 6, so make sure to give her dog Argula a pet before you head off, as it counts as a thoughtful action that can increase your focus bar, depending on your GTA 6 criminal profile.
When you go into the Three Sheets Liquor Store in GTA 6 to pick up the rum, you'll notice there are strange noises coming from the back of the store and the clerk is visibly distracted. When you leave the store, a Strange Noises illegal operation marker will appear on your map. If you climb the fence to the left of the store (as you face it), you'll find an illegal exotic birds operation in a walled-off area behind the store. Listen closely and you'll hear a chatty parrot talking about a "secret stash." Stow Shirley's rum in your trunk to keep it save, and get ready to investigate.
How to find the Exotic Animals Front money stash in GTA 6
You need to speak to the parrot in the cage behind the liquor store to find out where the cash stash is, but the walled-off area is patrolled by five or six armed criminals. It's up to you how you deal with them, with your strategy impacting your criminal profile. To get professional, non-detected criminal profile contributions, I recommend using the bottles scattered around the area to lure them out of the walled section one by one, then stealthily taking each down. You could also go in guns blazing, but this will contribute to a violent criminal profile - and attracts the cops.
Once the criminals are cleared out, speak to the parrot by pressing LT/LR and selecting the "Cash?" option, followed by the "Where's the cash?" option from the dialogue choices. It tells you it's by the generator. Facing the parrot, the generator is straight ahead and to the left, in the corner. Next to it is a white vent that you can open. Open the vent and you'll find a cash stash of $1,263. If you have the time, and the police aren't immediately on your tail, make sure to study the exotics birds in the cages to add these GTA 6 animals to your collection. If you go through the door nearby there's also cash in the safe and counting machine, as well as another guy to take out how ever you see fit.
Vic's an award-winning games journalist who's currently pedaling her writing wares as a freelancer. You'll often find her hiding under her Snoopy blanket, playing the latest horror game, or sinking hours into an emotionally devastating adventure. When she leaves the blanket, she's either at the pub or arguing with others about Tayto crisps.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.