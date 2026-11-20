Now that GTA 6 is actually out and people the world over can finally play it, we'll start seeing figures for just how much money Rockstar's new epic is raking in. One set of estimates place current revenue at north of 2.3 billion US dollars, and over 24.5 million copies sold.
These numbers come from Sensor Tower, an analytics firm that keeps a live database to track the returns for releases across the industry. Naturally, GTA 6 is getting a healthy amount of attention, and the site is primed with up-to-date amounts.
According to the tool, Grand Theft Auto 6 has brought in around $2.36 billion thus far. The bulk of that money will have come from pre-orders, and as of now, the amount of copies sold on all platforms is thought to sit at 24.58 million.
I don't think anyone would complain about seeing that kind of consumer response to their game. Sensor Tower provides a platform breakdown too, for where GTA 6 has sold more, and to nobody's surprise PS5 is thought to be in the lead, taking 75% of the copies shifted, whereas the Xbox Series X/S only make up for 25%.
That's quite a disparity, but it's one we saw coming well before the game's release date hit. Tracking consistently placed PlayStation 5 sales ahead of the Xbox Series X/S. There are simply more of them out in the world, creating a significantly bigger install base, and Sony went quite hard in terms of partnering with Rockstar and general advertising.
I mean, GTA 6 was the startup graphic for the PS5 for a time, and it's been brought back for launch. That's the kind of full-on marketing that pushes people on the fence toward putting their money down. Regardless of how anyone was convinced, there are a lot of players of GTA 6 right now. And just remember, we still have the PC release to go yet, even though Rockstar is yet to confirm it.
Rockstar's managed to meet nigh-incomprehensible levels of anticipation with equally ludicrous sales. I look forward to informing you about GTA 6 still being in the charts in a decade's time, just like its predecessor.
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Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
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