IMAX might be the best way to watch Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, but the director has shared the bright side of watching his Greek mythology epic at home, too.
"The fun thing about watching a film in the home is a different kind of concentration," Nolan told Polygon. "When you go to a movie, you're in the dark, you're really focused for a couple hours. In the home, it's a different type of concentration because you can pause the movie, you can go get a snack, come back."
As Nolan explains, at home, you can zero in on different elements. "It does allow you to control the timeline and really look at the detail of things," he added. "And for me, it's really about the performances."
Plus, the director encourages watching more than once. "The human element is what connects you with the story," he said. "But I think the work of these actors, this cast, this incredible cast in the film, it rewards multiple viewings."
The Odyssey's absolutely massive ensemble cast includes the likes of the new James Bond, Robert Pattinson, as well as Tom Holland, Matt Damon, Charlize Theron, Anne Hathaway, Jon Bernthal, and many more.
"There's subtleties and nuances in what they're doing that I, in the edit suite, get to watch again and again and again and sort of pick up on all the different things that Matt or Anne or Tom or Rob, what they're bringing to things, or Samantha Morton," Nolan continued. "It's really fun for people to be able to look at that in the home and see all the different layers that these guys have put into the story."
While you can watch the film at home, however, don't expect to see any deleted scenes. "There's a lot of deleted scenes scrumpled up in the wastebasket that no one will ever see," Nolan shared recently. "I don't really believe in director's cuts. I want to stand by the film that goes out. As a writer-director, I try to do a lot of that weeding out. There aren't many scenes that were shot."
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The Odyssey is returning to IMAX 70mm this December if you missed it the first time around. With a current box office total of over $1.8 billion, it's the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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