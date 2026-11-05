After making $1.8 billion, Christopher Nolan's epic The Odyssey returns once again to theaters and IMAX in December

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is returning to the big screen... again. It's a re-return, if you will.
Per Deadline, The Odyssey will play on 1,000 screens, including IMAX and IMAX 70mm, in North America starting on December 11. This is three weeks after the nearly three-hour-long movie is set for a home release on premium VOD, 4K and DVD on November 17.
The film, which is no doubt going to sweep the Oscars, hit theaters on July 17, and stayed on premium large format screens until September 30 (including 4DX, because who doesn't want to be hit by waves for at least 60 minutes?). It was given a proper theatrical re-release that began on October 9 and lasted until the 31st. We don't know how long the December run will last.
Based on Homer's epic poem, The Odyssey follows Matt Damon's warrior Odysseus as he embarks on a decade-long journey home after the Trojan War, meeting up with some gods, goddesses, cyclops, and sirens along the way. The star-studded cast also includes Anne Hathaway as Odysseus's wife Penelope, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Himesh Patel, Charlize Theron, Zendaya, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo, and Samantha Morton (yes, the very same from Mike Flanagan's Carrie).
The movie grossed over $1.8 billion at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time and Universal's highest-grossing movie to date. It's what Homer would've wanted, honestly.
I'm the News Editor of Total Film magazine, overseeing the Teasers section of every issue where you can read exclusive previews of the biggest films. I was previously Staff Writer, then Contributing Editor at Film Stories, where I covered everything from blockbuster movies to independent British films - although admittedly big sci-fi and fantasy movies are my favourites! I'm always waiting for a new film by my favourite directors Guillermo del Toro and Tim Burton, and am enthusiastic about all things dark and gothic.
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