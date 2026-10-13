Narnia: The Magician's Nephew first trailer shows Greta Gerwig's take on the Wood Between the Worlds

News
By Contributions by
Published

The first trailer for Greta Gerwig's Narnia is here

NARNIA: THE MAGICIAN’S NEPHEW | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube NARNIA: THE MAGICIAN’S NEPHEW | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

The first trailer for Greta Gerwig's Narnia: The Magician's Nephew has arrived, and it's every bit as magical as you're expecting.

In the trailer, which you can watch above, we finally see Gerwig's interpretation of one of the most beloved fantasy series of all time, and it's a fever dream I won't soon forget. I'm already in love with Meryl Streep as Aslan, and the choice of Led Zeppelin's Stairway to Heaven to back the trailer will no doubt prove a controversial one, even if I loved it.

This is Gerwig's first movie since her smash hit Barbie, and she both writes and directs. The film is adapted from C.S. Lewis's novel The Magician's Nephew in his Chronicles of Narnia series, which, while the sixth published, comes first chronologically. It follows two children, Digory and Polly, who, after an encounter with Digory's Uncle Andrew, travel through different, magical worlds. In the process, they discover the fearsome White Witch, Jadis, as well as the lion Aslan.

Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+

The starry cast includes Streep as Aslan, Emma Mackey as the White Witch, and Daniel Craig as Uncle Andrew Ketterley, with David McKenna as Digory Kirke and Beatrice Campbell as Polly Plummer. Denise Gough and Ciarán Hinds also have mystery roles in the film.

Gerwig's film is the first of three planned films with Netflix. The Magician's Nephew will become the streamer's first-ever film to get a wide theatrical release, including IMAX.

The Magician's Nephew arrives on February 10 in IMAX, February 12 in theaters, and April 2 on Netflix. In the meantime, fill out your watchlist with our guide to all the best Netflix movies to stream now.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Senior Entertainment Writer

I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

LATEST ARTICLES
  1. Mitte said he&#039;d maxed his RuneScape account and several World of Warcraft characters
    1
    "He was one of us": Unexpected tributes to RJ Mitte from MMO fans after Breaking Bad star dies
  2. 2
    How to complete The Deserter quest in Valor Mortis
  3. 3
    How to complete the In the Name of Art quest in Valor Mortis
  4. 4
    The best skills in Valor Mortis to get early and become a master of combat
  5. 5
    How to complete the Till Death quest in Valor Mortis