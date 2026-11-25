You probably already know that graphics cards — and anything containing them — have been ludicrously expensive for a while now. Black Friday isn't going to bring a panacea for that problem, but if you're ready to buy a gaming PC and price isn't a problem, then there's something in stock for you.
There is a range of gaming PCs discounted at Best Buy, and perhaps the most important is an Asus PC touting an RTX 5070 Ti down to $2,799.99. This is a pretty high-end chip, making this a powerful gaming rig, which goes to justify the price. The $700 saving is only a little shy of the $750 launch price of the graphics card, though it goes for well over double that now.
This rig has an RTX 5070 Ti graphics card, 32GB of DDR5 memory, 2TB SSD storage, and an AMD Ryzen 7 processor. While still expensive, the discount makes it a lot less scary, and Best Buy has thrown in a few discounts on additional purchases for customers.
There's a similar deal to the above, on the same Asus rig, but with an RTX 5070 graphics card and only 1TB of storage. If, like me, the majority of your gaming is with years-old Total War titles or Old School RuneScape, you can happily drop the Ti and save yourself $700.
Should you buy a prebuilt gaming rig from Best Buy?
You've seen those prices. You know that a prebuilt gaming PC isn't cheap, even though these rigs don't have the top-end RTX 5090 chipset. If you don't need a new gaming PC and just want one, I'd really recommend you just keep to your existing model for the meantime. We've got to believe that prices will return back to normal, right?
Say, though, that you really do need to buy a new gaming PC. You'll be wondering whether this is a good deal, compared to the others out there.
Some of Best Buy's deals are on desktops from brands I've not heard of, so this model from Asus wins some points already. That's doubly so because most other discounts are on RTX 5060 models. That's a fine GPU, and those rigs are around $1,200 after the deal, so they may make a valid alternative. However, that GPU isn't the only weaker spec on those models, and so if you want a rig that'll last you for years, I think the Asus versions listed above will get you the best value for money.
Though it's never the most important factor in a deal, the Asus desktops both also have the biggest value reduction at $700 each (I'll always say percentage reduction is more important for a discount).
If you buy through Best Buy, there are a few extra offers in play. Buying an Asus rig also means you can get 25% off any other accessory from the brand; plus, for any purchase, you'll get a six-month subscription to an antivirus tool, a month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and a month of Discord Nitro.
Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
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