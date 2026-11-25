If you go about wielding your sniper rifle indiscriminately in GTA 6, you'd best beware of the side effects. Some NPCs don't take you scoping them out lightly, but if you can handle the reaction, you can make a pretty penny.
A strange but hilarious behavior has regular people on the street reacting to you zooming in on them if you have your sniper out. Doing so can eventually lead them to notice you, even if you're hundreds of meters away, and draw their thumb across their neck in a threat towards you.
Then comes the scary bit: they run full tilt towards wherever you are. Like the creature in the film It Follows or the T-1000. Unstoppable and inescapable. Eventually, they will find you, and when they do, you'd best be ready because they're now practically invincible.
Some resourceful players have managed to record themselves taking on these sudden arch-nemeses. Killing them grants you $2,000, making it a decent way to fatten up your wallet in a hurry.
The streamer CausticCorro has a perfect example. In their clip, you can see the NPC tracks them from across Leonida at night, and they've become impervious to guns. Only a fist fight sorts them out.
Another common method is to bait them into a high vantage point and then throw them over a wall to their doom. Messier, but more satisfying, in my view. Either way, the $2,000 per go is there for the taking.
This is definitely the kind of thing Rockstar will patch out quickly, so enjoy it while you can. Just be careful while you do.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.