Team Cherry has announced a livestream that is set to feature an update on Hollow Knight: Silksong's Sea of Sorrow DLC.
GTA 6 may have released last week, but Team Cherry has returned to remind you that Rockstar Games isn't the only developer to have released a long-awaited title after a development cycle that became a meme.
It's still wild to think about, but the DLC-turned-full-sequel has been out for over 12 months after years of silkposting, and thankfully it looks like its DLC – which was announced shortly after launch with a 2026 release date, before striking fear into the hearts of many when that date vanished – won't take quite as long to arrive, as Team Cherry is set to give us an update on it this week.
In a post on BlueSky, Team Cherry announced its own Nintendo Direct-equivalent, "Cherry Time!" The stream is set to kick off at 7am PT | 10am ET | 3pm GMT on November 27, 2026, with the post reading "Get ready for a bunch of exciting announcements, plus an update on Hollow Knight: Silksong - Sea of Sorrow!"
It's worth noting that Team Cherry said during the initial announcement that we wouldn't know more about the DLC until "shortly before Hollow Knight: Silksong - Sea of Sorrow releases," so there's a chance we could be looking at more Hollow Knight Silksong in a matter of days. When the Silksong reveal happened, it was two weeks before the game's release date, so hopefully it'll be no longer than that.
Of course, I do have to flag the terrifying idea that Team Cherry will announce that Sea of Sorrow will be turned into a full game…
Scott has been freelancing for over four years across a number of different gaming publications, first appearing on GamesRadar+ in 2024. He has also written for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, VG247, Play, TechRadar, and others. He's typically rambling about Metal Gear Solid, God Hand, or any other PS2-era titles that rarely (if ever) get sequels.
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