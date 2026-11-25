As vibe coders desperately hurl commands at AI in an attempt to get GTA 6 running on PC, one former Destiny 2 dev says it's led to the "most ridiculous dumpster fire ever" – one that, like a car crash, is hard to look away from.
Since notorious GTA 6 leaker Cyberleek dropped an Xbox build of the game last week – and more recently followed up with its executable file – multiple groups have been racing to get Rockstar's latest blockbuster up and running on PC. After all, it only launched on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, so there's a gap there for people without a console that folks have been desperate to fill – though I can't help but think that some hoping for their success might just be keen for a way to play GTA 6 for free.
She first looks at "the slopfest" she calls Project Leonida – one of the frontrunning decompilation projects that yesterday saw its Discord server completely disappear after Rockstar apparently got in touch, and its 15-year-old lead quit (though they've since told followers to "ignore" those posts, so who knows what's going on there). Before that, Hendricks documented: "One group feels like the chatbot developers are not moving fast enough (One reason being the main dev is still at school), so they're going to split the main GTA 6 recomp team into two via forking."
Not long after that, fears began that Rockstar and Take-Two were on the way. A screenshot Hendricks shares from the Discord server before its apparent takedown shows users copy and pasting the same message they seemingly hoped would clear their name should any official investigation come about.
"In case of an investigation by any federal entity or similar, I do not have any involvement with this group or with the people in it, I do not know how I am here, probably added by a thrid party, I do not support any actions by the member of this group," they declare in unison. Yes, they all copied the same typos, too.
Despite all this, though, the vibe coders pressed on. An amusing highlight shows one asking the AI why its task was taking so long, to be patiently told by the robot, "Each rebuild takes a long time, and the hang fix changes the shaders too, so it would need another rebuild."
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Hendricks speculates that all these attempts are costing those involved some serious cash, too: "Fun fact: This is most likely using API Billing (Subs give you a small quota, API billing lets you go as far as your wallet allows), so everyone involved has most likely spent hundreds if not thousands of dollars already."
A follow-up post further explains that one of the people streaming their vibe coding efforts was using Fable 5.2, and "API pricing is built around the price of 1 Million tokens. Fable charges $8 for input (what it does) and $40 output (what it puts out) per 1M. If he's been doing this day and night for hours, easily thousands of dollars."
Oh dear. Needless to say, it's not looking like a smooth operation. As Hendricks puts it, "I have always wanted to see the supposed 'expert programmers with AI making recomps' in action and it turns out it's just a bunch of kids hitting their head on a wall so im gonna keep watching out of morbid [curiosity]."
Despite it all, it does seem like progress is being made, though. One website – which Hendricks refers to as a "slop leaderboard" – is keeping track of the progress made across various unofficial GTA 6 PC projects, with the top one at the time of writing apparently 77.4% playable. I'm sure both prospective players and Rockstar alike will be watching this space with bated breath.
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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