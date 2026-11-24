One unofficial GTA 6 PC port has been scrapped, hours after major progress in getting the game up and running was shown, as its lead quits and alleges that Rockstar Games has taken down the project's Discord server.
In the hours that followed, it'd seem even more progress was made. One video shared on Reddit, apparently posted on the Leonida Discord server, appears to show the full opening sequence and the first-time game setup running on PC. However, don't expect any further updates from the project – or at least, not from its original creator – as the Discord server has now completely disappeared, and the project's lead says they're "stepping away" from it entirely.
"I quit guys. I'm sorry," NotRexed writes on Twitter. "I really want to make cool stuff but every single time shit happens that I can't control so I'm stepping away. Thank you everybody, especially in the discord that allowed me to have this opportunity."
In a follow-up post, they claim that Rockstar was behind the Discord server's takedown, saying: "Rockstar taking my server down was only part of the reason. Like I've said before, I'm a 15-year-old kid. Managing school and sports is hard enough without having middle-aged men yell and complain to you on Discord. Goodbye." Their original GitHub repository has also vanished, though others' clones of Leonida still appear to be live.
Even with the original version of Leonida scrapped, though, there are still other projects racing to be the first to actually work. In fact, there's a whole tracker dedicated to monitoring the progress of various projects and how close they are to being ready to work. One such project recently said: "The title boots, runs its menus at its own 30 fps and loads the world, where rendering fails."
While none are working yet, I still expect takedowns aplenty in the coming days and weeks, even if it's exceedingly difficult to completely wipe something from the internet once it's been posted.
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I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
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