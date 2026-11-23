Kurtaj has been given a seven-year sentence and released on the same day, as the BBC reports. He had already served the majority of that sentence during his time in the secure hospital and prison. The judge, Mr. Justice Turner, told Kurtaj "you are a very talented young man," but offered a warning: "Don't let this happen again."
The hacker has been released on license which, for my fellow Americans, is essentially a form of parole. He's been given a five-year Serious Crime Prevention Order restricting him from using online services including Telegram and Discord.
Of course, this isn't the only hacking incident Rockstar is dealing with. Ahead of launch, a hacking group or individual known as Cyberleek released numerous gameplay videos from a seemingly near-final build of GTA 6. Now, Cyberleek has released an Xbox build of the game which modders are working to turn into a full-blown PC port. At this point, it's possible that an unofficial GTA 6 PC port could land before Rockstar can deliver an official version.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
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