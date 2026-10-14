GTA 6's first major leak was like having someone "wading through your dirty washing," says Rockstar lead: "It's like they're inside your head"

GTA 6 has suffered its fair share of leaks now, with 25 minutes of new gameplay having gone live last week – and it hasn't been easy for Rockstar Games, to say the least.
Artist Aaron Garbut tells Bloomberg as much during a recent interview, describing leaks as a line crossed – a look into something personal, and unprepared for the public. "It feels like somebody's wading through your dirty washing," he says. "It's like they're inside your head."
That makes sense, honestly… and that first major GTA 6 leak in 2022 was when this awful feeling really started to hit the developers.
"You see your early work out there," Garbut describes. "Nobody's ever supposed to see that. It's really weirdly invasive. And so it's quite hard to deal with on an emotional level."
I can only imagine myself – and it certainly doesn't help that the leaks haven't slowed down at all, really, despite Rockstar taking legal action against folks responsible for them in the past. The cryptocurrency-fueled GTA 6 leak (leaks, more like) from "Cyberleek" comes to mind.
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That whole debacle was supposedly spurred by demands for digital rights, more physical copies, and such, with claims to be "raising funds for a secret project" (via crypto, of course) – but it's now apparently dead after the leaker behind it saw their meme coin crash and fall some $20 million short of their market cap goal.
They set the goal as a precursor to leaking the entirety of GTA 6, supposedly… even though the full game is, uh, out next month.
So, will we see any more GTA 6 leaks come to light? I'd wager we won't, considering the November 19 release date and all, but who knows – Rockstar's cookin' up one heck of a massive game, and there's bound to be quite a lot that we've not seen out of it yet.
I'm not sure it would count as "dirty washing" at this point, either, seeing as it's so, so close to launch. I'd say it likely qualifies as clean and then some.
GTA 6 took 13 years, but GTA 7 won't – Rockstar says "the tools and the team we've built during this project will allow us to do things more quickly" in the future
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