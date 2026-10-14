Rockstar wins without doing anything as Cyberleek retreats after meme coin crashes – GTA 6 leaker says "the leeks stop here" as if the game's not out in a month

GTA 6 leaker Cyberleek has once again called it quits after their meme coin not only failed to meet the $30 million market cap goal meant to trigger the release of a purportedly playable build of the game, but flamed out entirely.
In a series of posts to their website later shared online, Cyberleek insists that the coin crash wasn't their fault. Rather, somebody else dumped their coin stock, "everyone else sold, and CL was blamed for the crowd's dump."
"The token was always a donation, never an investment," the meme coin merchant argues. "No returns promised, none implied. Rugpull talk comes from people who never opened the chain. Mostly YouTubers. Do not trust them. They have no idea what they are talking about."
Instead, you should trust the anonymous architect of a double-crash crypto grift explicitly designed to profit off of stolen property by siphoning transaction fees.
With profits dry, Cyberleek's coincidentally decided not to release details or footage of GTA 6's ending either. "It was considered," they say. "It would punish [GTA 6 publisher] Take-Two greatly – but ruin the experience for the gamers, who did nothing wrong."
"Take-Two was punished enough," the leaker decides. So, "the ending stays unpublished." To prove that they actually have all of this material, Cyberleek points to the latest batch of leaked footage, which allegedly came "from the final missions, out of context, revealing nothing."
Seemingly looking to fend off investigations into their identity or actions against their accounts, Cyberleek claims to have a "dead man's switch" ready to unleash "story spoilers" – which, to me, seems like a paper tiger so thin you could see your hand through it.
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"The 30M was not reached, so no build," the leaker says with a harumph. "Sad, the negativity – and how few believe anything real is behind this," they add, again blaming "influencers" for tarnishing the reputation of their scam. "The leeks stop here. For now," they conclude.
GTA 6 now has a wealth of proper footage out in the wild, Rockstar is actively discussing the game's development with the press, and the game is finally out next month. Between the nose-wrinkling crypto grift and general leak fatigue, everyone seems tired of this whole song and dance. To quote one reply to a thread sharing Cyberleek's messages: "I'm so tired of this cornball bro."
Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.
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