GTA 6 leaker threatens to release a build of the entire game start to finish, but gives Take-Two a way out: "Physical disks and a public apology"

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Cyberleek makes new demands

A screenshot of the GTA 6 Extended Look. Jason looks out a car window while sitting next to Lucia.
(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The notorious GTA 6 leaker known only by their online moniker Cyberleek is back with a new threat. Should their memecoin's market cap hit $30 million, Cyberleek says they'll release a start-to-finish playable build of Rockstar Games' long-awaited open worlder.

Cyberleek's threat, posted to their website and reposted elsewhere online, also gives parent company Take-Two an ultimatum of sorts. The leaker says Take-Two can make this whole fiasco go away by printing physical GTA 6 discs and issuing a public apology.

"Here's the deal, nice and clean. CYBERLEEK hits 30 million marketcap, the build goes out — full story mode, played to the end, credits and all," the leaker writes on their website. "Don't believe it has full story mode? Ask for what you want to see, and it gets provided. Take-Two gets one way out: physical disks and a public apology. They can take it at any moment. Or they can gamble that CL is bluffing. Everyone knows which one they'll pick."

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This isn't the first time Cyberleek's made demands around physical games. An older manifesto railed against practices such as digital pre-orders, "fake" single-player DLC and code-in-a-box physical editions - though game preservation group Stop Killing Games disagreed with the leaker's methods: "Using illegal means to make a point is unacceptable to us and does nothing to protect our right to keep using what we paid for."

The latest drama comes days after Cyberleek released roughly 24-minutes of new GTA 6 footage showing everything from a first-person mode to a nude Jason and in-game racing events. An even more recent leak supposedly features gameplay from a topless Lucia's perspective.

GTA 6's history with leakage goes back years, though the Cyberleek saga only kicked off in earnest earlier this summer when the hacker - or hacking group - shed light on the game's map well before its Netflix blowout. Many thought the drama would've ended when Cyberleek squeezed $250,000 out of their crypto scheme before going radio silent for weeks.

Rockstar previously addressed the leaks and called them "heartbreaking for our team," while warning that any leaked footage might contain spoilers.

GTA 6 shows Jason nude, and fans are wondering if Rockstar will go full Red Dead Redemption 2: "Those horse balls physics gotta go somewhere"

Kaan Serin
Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

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