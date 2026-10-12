Despite new GTA 6 leaks, Cyberleek's cryptocurrency remains over $20 million short of its goal amid threats to release Rockstar's next game early

GTA 6 is evidently still suffering from quite significant leaks left, right, and center, with 25 minutes of new gameplay going live last week – but I'm not sure Rockstar is currently worrying about the whole of its latest Grand Theft Auto entry going live early.
Following the cryptocurrency-fueled GTA 6 leak that was supposedly spurred by demands for digital rights, more physical copies, and such, with claims to be "raising funds for a secret project" (via crypto, of course), things went silent… for a bit, anyway.
As per said threats, Cyberleek once again demanded "physical disks and a public apology," stating that the full build of the game would go live once their cryptocurrency market cap hits $30 million.
The thing is, however, that doesn't currently look like it's happening. A quick look at the coin's standing on OpenSea shows it's been steadily dropping from a peak of $7.6 million yesterday. Right now, it's at only $2.7 million.
While it appears to perhaps be trending slightly upward again, it did so (very minimally) a few times while on its way down from that $7.6 million figure, too – so I'm not sure it's enough to prove the coin is heading toward the number Cyberleek is hoping for.
As per their own message, again, the cryptocurrency needs to reach $30 million before "the build goes out, full story mode, played to the end, credits and all."
So, will that happen? Although I'm not sure, I'm also not certain it really matters. Something tells me Cyberleek will resurface with some sort of new leak regardless to keep its crypto coin (and name) relevant in the public eye, which has happened now a couple of times.
When that might be – should it even happen – remains a mystery, as does whether or not Cyberleek will successfully avoid the wrath of Rockstar Games.
After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.
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