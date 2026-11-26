Sign up to The Watchlist newsletter for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
It's Thanksgiving weekend, so what better time is there to kick back and relax after a good meal with a new movie or TV show? However, if the thought of combing through all of the many streaming platforms fills you with dread, that's where we come in. We've compiled the ultimate list for what you can stream this weekend, including new movies arriving on streaming, original releases, and the finale to one of our favorite shows.
So whether you're after sci-fi and fantasy, like the new Blade Runner show, or you're in the mood for an epic war movie, like The Mosquito Bowl, then we've got something for everyone. In our list below, we go through each of the major streaming services pulling out all of the best things you can watch this week.
We don't include any new digital releases for purchase on this list either so as long as you have a subscription, everything below is completely free. This gives you more loose change for your Black Friday purchases too.
Blade Runner 2099 tells a new story set in the beloved franchise, some 50 years on from when we last entered the neon-streaked sci-fi world. It's a very different setting this time around too as replicants have now taken power following an uprising. In this harsh landscape, Cora (played by Hunter Schafer) forms an unlikely pairing with a dying replicant called Olwen (Michelle Yeoh).
Across the eight-part drama, the pair try to track down a runaway who is harboring a truth that could collapse their fragile city. Reviews have been pretty positive for this one with plenty of praise for the impressive worldbuilding. All eight episodes are out now as well, making the perfect binge-watch for this holiday weekend. Once you've watched the whole season, be sure to check out our Blade Runner 2099 ending explained and our guide to the Blade Runner timeline.
Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Bill Skarsgård and Nicholas Galitzine lead this new Netflix war drama from Friday Night Lights helmer Peter Berg. Based on the non-fiction novel of the same name, the movie follows four American college football players who enlist together in the marines during World War Two following the attack on Pearl Harbor.
As well as charting their lives and their experiences on the battlefield, the film focuses on the iconic football game that was played before the Battle of Okinawa, a fascinating part of military history. Emotional and uplifting in equal measures, it's an epic story that's available to stream right now.
The final two episodes of Amazon's fantasy epic The Rings of Power season 3 are available to stream right now. In episode 7, we get to witness the crafting of the One Ring for the first time on screen, an epic sequence that any Tolkien fan will rejoice at. Then the finale sets up perfectly where the show will be heading next in the just-confirmed The Rings of Power season 4.
With some time over the holiday weekend, it's the perfect moment to catch up on The Lord of the Rings prequel, especially given the show's unusual release structure. In our The Rings of Power season 3 review we praised the scale of the series that seems to be getting better with every season. Head to Middle-earth this weekend and check it out.
Marvel star Chris Pratt returns to the screen in this heartwarming movie about a Navy SEAL who trains his nephew how to become a "warrior kid" before he enters high school. Dealing with an injury that rules him out of serving, he focuses all his attention and military training to help out the youngster in this comedy from Charlie's Angels and Terminator Salvation director McG.
Based on a children's novel of the same name, it's a light-hearted bit of escapism to enjoy this weekend. The movie hasn't blown critics away but audiences on Rotten Tomatoes have already been scoring the film much higher, landing an 86% rating at the time of writing. Not bad at all.
After arriving in theaters earlier this year, this Alan Ritchson and Owen Wilson starrer finally arrives on Hulu. It follows a former soldier played by Ritchson as he is thrown into a brutal race against time with Wilson's courier to try and deliver a liver to a dying young girl. In their way is a ruthless cartel who will stop at nothing to secure the organ.
Plenty of action, comedy, and an unlikely buddy pairing, the movie comes from former stunt performer Scott Waugh, who previously helmed Expend4bles. Generally positive reviews praised the lead duo's performances and the epic scale of the action, making this our pick for one of the best new movies to stream this weekend.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.