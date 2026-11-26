Sign up to The Watchlist newsletter for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
Your movies and TV digest from the team at GamesRadar+
Sign up to The Watchlist newsletter for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we’ve got you covered.
If there's any kind of Black Friday deal I reliably hunt for, its discounts on streaming service subscriptions. These aren't too expensive, but over many months it can add up, and so a discounted entry point can pay off loads in the long run. I always take to the holiday discounts to get my next subscription, and I've already found mine for 2027.
In total, nine different streaming platforms are offering Black Friday deals — two of them are via a bundle, so in effect there are eight discounts, but some have multiple options . These range from massive discounts on shorter packages, which we'll start with, to a few six-month options, and then several which will last you a full year. Just remember, the best discount isn't necessarily on the cheapest streaming service subscription, but on whichever you've already been thinking about checking out.
Fubo is offering you $30 off your first month of a subscription (after the free trial), with the cheapest eligible plan being the Sports + News one. The discount applies to more expensive tiers though, with the same flat rate reduction.
Peacock has a range of discounts, including the Select plan being at $2.99 for three months (but skip this; Select is too limited) but the best limited-term discount is this. For a three months, you can save $4 on your monthly bill. It's a nice price saving if you wanted Peacock anyway, but there's a better one...
If you want a year of Peacock, this is the best deal, as it'll cost you much less in the long run than the above deal. Premium and Select both have reductions on their annual plan, but the less said about Select the better.
Apple's premium TV streaming is half price for half a year, which is significant as it's not as prone to discounts as its rivals. Honestly, this is the deal I'm jumping on: it's enough time to enjoy a solid selection of shows, without being so long that I run out of stuff to watch. Apple's library sounds great too, especially with more Bad Monkey on the way.
Each of Crunchyroll's three tiers are greatly reduced, with the cheapest being Fan. This gets you access to the entirety of the service's anime library, just without some of the manga and games that the higher tiers offer. If you want more, the deals make the highest tier, Ultimate Fan, cheaper than standard Fan is outside of sales.
I imagine this'll be one of the most popular streaming deals: Disney Plus and Hulu are bundled together for just $5 per month for an entire year, if you're happy with the ad plan. Want ad-free streaming? That bundle is also reduced, down to $14.99 over the same span of time.
Almost as cheap as the Disney deal, this discount gets you access to another major streamer. Again, it's for an ad-supported tier, and the price is less than $1 more than Disney's cost (although it's just for one platform).
This is a massive discount, getting you access to a whole streaming service for just $12. Admittedly, Starz isn't as full of content as rivals, but it's still got the Power shows, Outlander and a few other pieces.
Which Black Friday streaming deal should you go for?
No matter the percentage or money reduction in the subscription cost of a streaming service, a deal's no good if you're not going to use the platform in question. For example, as someone who doesn't watch anime, a Crunchyroll discount isn't exactly a great deal for me.
So you should probably let your interests guide your hand when picking a deal. Want access to an existing library of movies? Disney Plus, Peacock and Paramount Plus are right there. Prefer to watch some prestige TV? You've got Apple TV and Starz. And if you've got a growing watch-list of shows, steer towards the platform they're on.
I like to pick one streaming service per year, and enjoy a year's discounts on it. Last year, I went with half price on the monthly cost of Now TV (the UK's precursor to HBO Max), and now I've tapped out most of the shows I wanted to watch. This year, it's Apple TV I want to catch up on. Rinse and repeat, and in a couple of years, each library will be repopulated with shows to watch.
It's also worth asking how long you want your subscription to last. If you just want to skim through a streamers' library and pick a few movies to watch, you don't need a 12-month. But if you think you'll stick around for the long term, these deals will be preferable, where some of the two-month discounts won't let you scratch the surface and could cost you more on the long run.
Tom Bedford is a contributor who's been writing about tech, gaming and entertainment for over 7 years. He was on the team at TechRadar and WhattoWatch, two of GamesRadar's sister brands, before becoming a freelance writer in late 2025.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.