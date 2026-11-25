The sale may be better associated with tech like laptops and TVs, but Black Friday toy deals are every bit as worth chasing. Actually, this might be the best time to go bargain-hunting.
That's because countless items hit record low prices across the sale – Lego, action figures, Nerf blasters, you name it. Favorites both old and new across a range of interests get major discounts throughout the event, making Black Friday toy deals a great time to track down the best toys. Considering how Christmas isn't far away, it's also the ideal present-shopping opportunity.
I've been writing about toys and Black Friday on GamesRadar+ for a long time now, so will be providing as many tips for you as I can alongside the most tempting discounts I've been able to track down so far. Hopefully this helps you score a bargain and tick off that Christmas shopping early!
Curated by
Curated by
Benjamin Abbott
Benjamin joined GamesRadar+ in 2018 and has written about toys for the site ever since. He specializes in Lego as well as Nerf, and has always had a soft spot for Star Wars action figures – he used to collect them as a kid, and is a huge fan of the Black Series range from Hasbro.
This was an early contender for toy of the year because it's so downright delightful, and it's basically stayed in that position for most of 2026. This cute animatronic toy 'hatches' from its egg when you first get it, but has plenty of other features afterward to keep fans amused. It's never been cheaper than this, so now's the time to pick it up! Just beware that stock seems low, so it may run out if you wait too long.
This is probably one of the most fun Lego sets I've ever seen. Remaking those iconic Star Wars AT-AT Walkers introduced in Empire Strikes Back as a gingerbread creation (driven by a gingerbread Darth Vader armed with a mug of cocoa, no less), it's a really amusing and festive build I've got no trouble recommending. Sure, it's not a record low price... but this is much better than the average cost.
Here's another one of our favorite toys this year - the mesmerizing Pikachu Puppetronic. As the name would suggest, it combines traditional puppetry with animatronics to create an incredibly convincing, lifelike companion that's downright delightful. It's now sitting at a record low price for this year's Black Friday toy deals too.
In terms of sheer value for money, this is a very easy recommendation. Along with a highly posable Barbie doll and accessories for her, it comes with a horse that features its own reigns and saddle. My toddler is already obsessed with this kind of toy, so I may need to add it to the Christmas gift list...
This revamp of a beloved old Nerf blaster immediately caught my eye while I was hunting down Black Friday toy deals; the original was an easy recommendation due to its motorized system that could fire darts at a pretty furious pace, not to mention its 10-dart clip for quick reloads. This is the cheapest the new version has ever been, so grab it before it's gone.
Before we get started, here's some advice on tracking down the best Black Friday toy deals
If you want the very best offers, there are a couple of things I'd keep top of mind.
Use price comparison software: The most reliable way of making sure you're getting a good discount is using sites such as CamelCamelCamel. These track and report on a product's price history, including everything from record lows to average cost. That means you can quickly discern whether a saving is actually good or is just paying lip-service to the idea.
Beware of third-party knock-offs: I'm calling it now, the shelves are almost certainly going to be filled with knock-offs pretending to be something they're not. While I'm sure some of these are going to be worthy of attention, I'd avoid most nonetheless – there's no telling what their quality is going to be, and whether the product you're receiving is going to be anything like the one in promo shots. If in doubt, check user reviews or for official brand stores in the likes of Amazon.
Hey everyone! My name's Benj, and I oversee all our toy coverage at GamesRadar+ with news, reviews, and buying guides. Because I've spent the better part of a decade writing about sales like Black Friday as well, I'll be putting that knowledge to good use here with as many hints and tips as I can muster.
If you want an example of that expertise, check out our guides to the best Lego sets and the best Nerf blasters. I've been maintaining both for years, and they're crammed with advice covering a range of themes and budgets. In addition, I visit toy fairs each year to get a better sense of what's hot right now.