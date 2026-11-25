Managing my car's gas and its engine health is new for GTA 6 – part of a swathe of delightfully tactile mechanics that add to the immersion of Vice City and Leonida as true spaces. Which is my excuse for running so low on fuel I genuinely worry that I might grind to a halt when I'm meant to be picking up my 'it's complicated' girlfriend from her prison release program trash-cleaning job, um, (checks watch) by 4pm! What I don't have an excuse for is being clear out of cash, and not being able to pay to fill it up. Lucia, I'm sorry!
For a guy in the drug trade, Jason really doesn't have a lot of dough – and I really feel it in GTA 6's early hours across Chapter One. Living rent free in a half-rotting house, any maintenance will have to be handled myself (while shirtless, sweat glistening in the Leonidan sun, of course). Having spent years post-military with no bank account, off the grid, I collect my illicit money from a mailbox, then stash it under the floorboards, weighing up how much to stow safely and how much actual cash to keep on my person – where it'll be easier to lose.
Less money, more problems
After Lucia gets out of prison, we end up setting up a joint BuckMe account as well – a tenuous digital wallet that's our only option when we're rejected from getting a proper bank account. I can pay into our joint saving goals but can't withdraw from it, giving me a third money tracker on the UI that can only be used for certain other payments, with some jobs paying me directly into funds I can access via an ATM. What could feel annoying in other games is thematically and mechanically effective here – at least in the opening – as Jason is constantly reminded he's at the bottom of the food chain.
With a more nuanced police wanted system, money can be more important than ever to simply surviving in a system looking to chew up Jason and Lucia at every turn. At one point, I attract too much heat in a neighborhood after a police cruiser zooms into my way across an intersection and I can't brake in time. And, yes, I kind of, sort of, then ran over several people.
With my face, appearance, and car popping up as elements now known by the police until the heat dies down, I have to ditch my ride and stick to alleys before I duck into a shop to hastily buy new clothes before I boost another car to escape. Except, after one fancy hat too many I realize I'm down to ten bucks and can't buy new clothes. Shamefully, I buy a one-dollar chocolate bar and skulk back into the night.
As the plot accelerates, I try to find other ways to snag money so I can have a bigger money buffer to keep on-hand. Recovering drug drops after a delivery gone wrong, and free to handle the goods as I please, it's up to me to turn these bags of goods into money – just securing them isn't worth anything on its own. With a couple of options for who to sell them to, I notice even here Jason is open to getting ripped off, as each fence has their own unique going rate for narcotics (both 'low'). The higher paying one is a more unstable sort, liable to get me into trouble, while the other is ostensibly my boss' boss, who has already called me to complain about me being late to missions multiple times.
Whether its capital capital or social capital, Vice City and its surroundings are glitzy for the right people – but for those like Jason and Lucia, just trying to build a safe life for themselves while those on all sides of the law try to screw them over, Leonida is a power keg of pressure. When I can't even buy gas to pick up my girlfriend, I really feel it like in no GTA before.
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Games Editor Oscar Taylor-Kent brings his years of Official PlayStation Magazine and PLAY knowledge to the fore. A noted PS Vita apologist, he's also written for Edge, PC Gamer, SFX, Official Xbox Magazine, Kotaku, Waypoint, and more.
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