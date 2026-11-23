It's almost time. The final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is finally here, and it's packed full of exciting, chills-inducing moments.
In all the fun, though, you might have missed a few details that jumped out at us. That's where we come in. Below, we've broken down the 14 biggest details in the new Avengers: Doomsday trailer that you might have overlooked, so you can get fully up to speed on the Marvel Phase 6 movie.
So, for our deep dive, head to the below. Afterwards, be sure to check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies for everything else that's on the way.
The main takeaway from the trailer is that Steve Rogers is well and truly back. He returns to action with Earth's Mightiest Heroes after a visit from the Fantastic Four. However, there's a lot to unpack here. For one thing, there appear to be two different timelines, identifiable by Steve having short hair in one, and longer hair and a bear in the other (plus, Peggy Carter goes from a vintage, period-appropriate look to a more modern style). It's also revealed that their son is much older than the baby we were introduced to in the first Doomsday teaser. If that wasn't enough, there's the question of what Loki visited Steve and Peggy for, if the Fantastic Four arrive to collect him later. Also, it's now clearer than ever that Steve going back to live with Peggy is indeed the catalyst for the film's plot.
Thor's leadership
Thor seems to give the assembled heroes in Avengers Tower a rousing speech that we hear just a snippet of. He urges them to put their differences aside, and he also acknowledges that he doesn't really know who everyone is. This feels like Marvel slyly poking fun at itself for the oversaturation of the past few years – and it also seems to be the "heroes finally stop bickering to come together" beat of the story.
Avengers Assemble
The end of the trailer is enough to give even the most jaded of viewers chills. For the first time, we see the X-Men and the Avengers unite properly against Doctor Doom as the score blasts, in what looks to be the film's version of the "Avengers! Assemble" moment from Endgame.
Doom's witches
Enough about the heroes: Doctor Doom doesn't feature heavily in the new trailer, but we do get an ominous glimpse of him flanked by his witchy backup. The VisionQuest post-credits scene revealed that one of these is none other than a freshly-resurrected Scarlet Witch, too.
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X-Men
We finally get to hear Cyclops say "to me, my X-Men!" in the fight at the X-Mansion. This is the first time the famous catchphrase has been said in the MCU by an X-Men member.
Worlds colliding
We know the plot will feature incursions, and in this trailer we see two worlds looking as if they're about to crash into Earth. Though, which worlds exactly are on the collision course remains to be seen.
Avengers Tower
The Avengers Tower has a fancy new entrance, which allows the Fantastic Four's ship to land inside the logo. Is this an upgrade that arrived after the Thunderbolts post-credits scene brought Marvel's First Family to the main timeline?
Tony Stark
Tony Stark himself doesn't feature in the trailer, but his memorial does. The poignant Avengers: Endgame moment that saw his Arc Reactor floating in the water is shown again in the Doomsday trailer, when Steve is talking about the events of that movie. Considering we still don't know why Robert Downey Jr. is playing Doctor Doom, this feels like a significant tease.
Cyclops vs. Sam Wilson
We know the Avengers and X-Men will come to blows, but a split second moment in the final trailer shows Sam Wilson, AKA Captain America, and Cyclops fighting it out. Uh oh…
Sam, Bucky, and Steve reunion
In another brief moment, we see Steve Rogers and Bucky Barnes joyfully embracing while Sam Wilson watches on, looking equally pleased. It's a nice reunion for the three best buds.
Bob
Bob, AKA Sentry, hasn't had a major presence in the marketing so far, but he can be seen sitting in the background of Avengers Tower.
Thor's powers
Thor uses his yellow lightning powers in the trailer, which have been teased in posters so far. This could be the Odinforce, an incredibly strong power.
I'm a Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film section. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
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