After weeks of Marvel's Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday podcast airing on Disney Plus, Marvel fans have started to theorize that host and Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani may actually be in the upcoming movie, and the evidence is hiding in plain sight.
One fan posted a screenshot of the podcast over on Reddit, pointing out that Vellani is sitting on a black director's chair in every episode. Why is that important? Well, you may remember that rather lengthy Avengers: Doomsday casting announcement, which was live-streamed on Instagram, which revealed the bulk of the cast by panning over to directors' chairs with names printed on them.
Now fans think that Vellani is going to turn her chair around and reveal her casting in the final episode of Countdown to Doomsday. "So this is obviously Iman's Doomsday chair and she will reveal it in the last episode, right?" said the original Reddit poster. You may be thinking why this theory has only just started to heat up when the podcast has been airing since August. But now that it has been confirmed that Hailee Steinfeld will return as Kate Bishop, Vellani's casting seems even more likely.
"Kathryn Newton revealed her own chair after she appeared in the first trailer, then when the ScreenX version of the trailer dropped, we noticed that Scott and Cassie's meeting was happening at Kate Bishop's apartment, and now Hailee Steinfeld revealed her chair before the next trailer, which comes out in a few hours," said the fan. "Since Kamala is the one who brought these characters together to form her new team, Kamala is definitely in that apartment with them, right?"
I'm the Junior Social Media Editor here at GamesRadar+, handling all of Total Film's social platforms. However, I also write, covering all things film and TV for the site's entertainment section. I joined GamesRadar+ in 2023 and have been here ever since. I previously worked in communications after graduating with an MA in journalism. In my spare time, you can find me binging horror movies or getting lost in a cosy little game on my Switch.
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