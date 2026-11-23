It's officially Black Friday week, which means retailers are really revving their engines now. While the big day itself is still to come, stores have been launching early PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox, and PC offers since mid-October and they're all culminating in the biggest shopping week of the year.
Nintendo has officially launched its own holiday sales, with $20 off games and $50 off its Mario Kart World bundle, Walmart's own official Black Friday deals kick off today (November 23), and Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop are continuing with their doorbuster offers right now.
I'm already seeing record-low prices on top accessories for both the PS5 and Switch 2, with Black Friday deals giving us some of the year's best rates on tech we've been hands-on with and recommend on the daily. This is a marathon, though, so I'll be covering these early offers live throughout the week. You'll find my top picks from Monday morning just below and all the treasure I dig up on my hunt live further down the page.
Tabitha Baker
I've been tracking Black Friday deals for over seven years now, tracing timelines and watching prices rise and fall in the lead up to the year's biggest sales event. I'm also watching those prices across the rest of the year, though, while going hands-on with the tech set to hit the hardest when discounts launch. That means I know which PS5, Switch, Xbox and PC gadgets are actually worth your time and how much you should be paying for them this November.
The Nintendo Switch 2 Mario Kart World bundle is finally here, dropping from $549.99 to $499 for Black Friday. That's netting you the $79.99 kart racer for free, now that the price of the handheld itself is $499.99. In fact, it's even a discount on the original launch price of $449.99 when you take both the game and Nintendo Switch Online subscription into account.
It's a small saving, but landing so soon on one of the biggest games of the year is pretty impressive. Amazon's early Black Friday deals have a $5 discount on Ocarina of Time remake right now, dropping the digital version down to its lowest $54.99 price yet!
A super cheap headset going for even less than usual. The Turtle Beach Airlite Fit is one of our favorite sets of drivers on the market right now, and it's worth celebrating even at its usual $17-$18 sales price. We're down to a new record-low $14.99 at Amazon ahead of Black Friday, though.
The official DualSense has returned to its regular Black Friday pricing this week, well ahead of the official event. You'll find the $74.99 gamepad down at $54.99 across the web right now, but if you're going pro it's also worth noting the Edge model is seeing a rare price cut back to $169 as well.
The Nacon Revolution X is our go-to Xbox Series X gamepad, and it's just dropped back down to its lowest price. This all-encompassing pro pad hasn't seen this $149.99 sales price since January - this year it's been locked at around $180 when on sale.
I was waiting for a $359.99 sales price on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Omni, after the top headset in our best recommendations list settled at this record-low earlier in the year. Amazon's new roster of Black Friday deals has taken us down to $349.99 this time, though, for an additional $10 off.
Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight has joined the Switch 2 roster
Lego Batman has made its way down to its lowest price yet on Nintendo Switch 2 at Amazon. The latest Lego adventure was seeing $10 discounts on its PS5 iteration earlier in the month, but they have given way to a full $20 off this Black Friday week.
We gave this one 4/5 stars at review - it's an easy jumping off point for any Lego or Batman fans, with the satisfying combat we all know and love and a surprisingly sturdy open world to explore. Co-op is local only, which is a little annoying on other platforms, but on Switch 2 that's easily navigated.
Finding the right mobile controller this Black Friday
Ahoy there! Duncan here, the GamesRadar+ controller expert to chime in with a deal I think you ought to know about.
The ELO Vagabond became our best overall mobile controller recommendation earlier this year, and to cut right to the chase, it’s seeing a discount from its ~$100 price tag down to $79.99. It’ll help you Remote Play a PS5 (perfect for GTA 6 if you simply refuse to stop playing), but also works with Xbox, Stream Link, and GeForce Now. If that’s all it takes for you to be interested, click the link, take out a 30-day free Prime Trial if you need one, and enjoy an excellent gaming peripheral for a bit cheaper. If you want to know a bit more about why this controller is currently wearing the mobile controller crown, read on.
There are two types of mobile controllers, for the most part. There are the tiny ones - practical, portable, convenient, but pretty unusable for anyone with human sized hands when you really think about them. I’m talking about the Backbone, Razer’s new fold-up controller the Prio, and even the Scuf Nomad to an extent. These are really clever, and they bring a lot of novelty for being able to use such a small mobile device as a portable gaming platform, but they’re not exactly comfortable enough to make me want to use them often.
Then there are the proper mobile controllers. These are a bit bigger and less practical, but they give you the experience of using a pro controller that’s been cut in half to cradle your phone. The ELO Vagabond was crowdfunded on that exact notion, and its unique grip shape, thumbstick sizes, back buttons, and premium build quality make it the best I’ve tested. It’s not even that bulky, and will easily fit in a back pack.
Will we see any GTA 6 discounts this Black Friday?
On the game itself? It's highly unlikely. On PS Store credit? Well that's another matter.
Being a download-only experience, it's well worth keeping an eye on PS Store gift cards this Black Friday. You'll need $80 / £70 worth to cover you for the full price of GTA 6, but they do represent the only way to save on the game itself this week. I've already used ShopTo's current £10 saving on a £70 PS Store gift card for a discount on a copy, and more should be popping up in the US this week.
Newegg typically fares better for these kinds of offers, so I'd recommend keeping your eyes peeled here.
One of our top Switch 2 accessories of the year at its lowest price yet
The CRKD Nitro Deck 2 is an expensive Switch 2 upgrade, but if you spend most of your time in handheld mode and miss the back buttons of a pro gamepad it's well worth investigating. The Joy-Con alternative has been rebuilt for the latest handheld, with a chunkier grip style, adjustable thumbsticks, and four back buttons to play with.
At $99.99 it was a little too expensive to receive full marks from us at review, but it's dropped to a record-low $74.99 in this week's Black Friday deals. That's $5 cheaper than the $79.99 position we celebrated back in October and only the second time this new gadget has dropped its MSRP.
Fewer retailers are running Black Friday price match guarantees this year
Newegg has been the star of this show in previous years, offering to match prices should a gadget drop cheaper later on during the Black Friday holiday window. In previous years, this has even extended up to the holidays themselves and into January. However, I'm seeing fewer items with this banner on them in 2026 so far. Best Buy has a similar proposition, but only on very few gadgets, and even fewer in the gaming space.
Still, it's well worth looking out for if you're unsure whether or not you're getting the year's best price.
The GameSir G7 Pro is one of our favorite PC controllers, backing up its $79.99 MSRP with TMR thumbsticks, four remappable buttons, a charging dock, and fantastic trigger stop switches. It drops a few more premium features like swappable thumbsticks, and that 8,000Hz polling rate isn't going to make a difference unless you're at the top of your leaderboard, but today's $63.99 sales price is doing a lot of work.
This is a return to a record-low price we've seen only a few times before, but those numbers have never been lower before. If you're after a wireless gamepad with a luxury feel, this is excellent value this Black Friday.
Woot has a one-day offer on the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless
The PS5 version has dropped to less than $200 for the first time ever at Woot, taking a 47% discount from its original $379.99 rate. That means you're getting the best set of cups we'd tested until the Omni rolled around - all for $199.99. Typically this model bottoms-out at around $230 and we haven't seen it for less than $250 in some time.
The Nova Pro Wireless was at the top of our recommendations list for a good few years there, sporting the best audio we'd heard from a gaming headset as well as quality of life features like hot-swappable batteries and an easy EQ hub. While it's been overtaken by the expensive Omni in our guides, those looking for sheer value on PlayStation this week will be best served here.
These DualSense Edge deals have been tempting me all weekend though
Like many others I spent the weekend hunkered down with GTA 6, which is when I discovered that I could no longer put up with one controller's slightly sticky circle button and the other's failing battery. They've been at my side since 2020, but it might be time to say goodbye.
I have the Scuf Omega in my possession, but GTA 6 feels so much better with those adaptive triggers at play it would be a shame to waste Chapter 1 on an esports-focused device rather than immersion one.
That's why the DualSense Edge has been calling my name. That extra level of customization when I already need a new PS5 gamepad is difficult to turn down now that I'm used to having extra clickers at my disposal. Unlike third party alternatives, I'd still keep those smart triggers as well.
At $169, the Sony pro pad is taking a rare discount this Black Friday. That $199.99 almost never shifts (only during very infrequent Sony Days of Play sales).
Discounted DualSense stock is still holding out at Amazon
The PS5 DualSense controller is seeing its own Black Friday deals this week, with $20 off a range of different colorways and special editions. That means the cheapest, basic aesthetic is down to $54, its usual Black Friday position, but you'll also find the Chroma series down to $59. Unfortunately the GTA 6 gamepad and newer Prism releases aren't included in these offers.
As part of Nintendo's own official Black Friday deals, Donkey Kong Bananza has dropped from its $69.99 MSRP for the first time ever. The smash & grab adventure is 20% off this week, taking us down to a record-low $49.99 position.
It's not the 3D Mario we're all waiting for, but we awarded the romp 4.5/5 stars in our review. It's got a super satisfying destruction system all set across a massive amount of level variety (in both mechanics and settings). While some of those Bananza effects aren't quite as powerful as we would like, this is a classic Ninty platformer I mainlined.
Black Friday week is an incredibly competitive time for retailers, with each store attempting to secure more eyes than the last. That means retailers generally match each other's prices during this window, but it can't be taken for granted. Be sure to check other stores for deals that undercut your retailer of choice, but also be on the lookout for additional bundle offers, freebies, price promises, or free delivery to sweeten the offer.
Nintendo's Black Friday deals are live, and this is the headline-grabber
The Nintendo Switch 2 has taken its best discount since its price jumped to $499 in September. The Mario Kart World bundle is now available for that same $499 as the handheld itself, which means you're essentially getting the kart racer (worth $79.99 by itself) for free. That's with three months of Nintendo Switch Online Individual as well.
The Mario Kart World bundle has been $549 since it launched just a couple of months ago, but it's taking a $50 discount this Black Friday.