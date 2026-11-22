There are five Reynolds locations in GTA 6 to discover if you want to fix the fourth Classic Car Collection vehicle for Wyman. This one is going to send you all over the map, and you're going to need a piece of GTA 6 equipment that doesn't unlock until Chapter 3. You'll want to keep that in mind as you undertake this part of a GTA 6 mission that is exclusive to the Ultimate Edition.
It's well worth the hassle though, because the Reynolds kit car is worth a spot in one of your garages. I'm going to walk you through all of the GTA 6 Reynolds locations, and the steps you to go through to recover the vehicle once it's been restored.
Head to the east of the Wild Hog Point map marker and towards the beach. Look for the shallowest point of a lake on the map, and the first Reynolds kit car location can be found there. You'll need to have the GTA 6 Cut-Off Tool in your equipment to access the yellow Scoop container that houses the wrecked vehicle, just waiting for your scan.
The second Reynolds location is in the north of Capri. Head right up into the residential area, and stop just as the road starts to curse into the bend of an L-shape. You're looking for a white marble house with wooden features. Head up the driveway and stop as soon as you hit a locked garage door on your right. Break in, and you'll find the rusty Reynolds kit car in there to be scanned.
The third part for the Reynolds kit car location is south of Grassrivers, in the town of Watson Bay. That Pay 'n' Spray to the south of the town, head over there and look for a closed business called 'Donnies Auto Repair'. Once you've located that, head down the wide gravel path to the left, and follow it around until you eventually find a broken down Reynolds kit car for scanning.
You know that little stretch which connects Vice City and Vice Beach, where there's the three adjoining islands? You need to head onto Casanova Island to find the fourth Reynolds part. Head to the middle strip of road and look forth, there you'll see a brown gate. Push that open with little resistance and you'll find what you were looking for.
The fifth and final Reynolds part can be located in Vice Dale County. Specifically, it's east of the VCIA airport. If you zoom the map right in, you'll spot a little road between a pawn shop and an Ammu-Nation. Your destination is slightly north of that point. There's a brown and blue building that you'll need to break into to find the final car part. Be warned, this will set a security alarm off.
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How to collect the Reynolds from Wyman
Once you've found all five Reynolds locations in GTA 6 and sent the details over to Wyman, he'll contact you to say that he's ready to restore the classic car. Kill some time by doing other activities, and eventually Wyman will text you to request $1500 for costs. Back him the cash directly, and it won't be long before you get a notification that the Mamba GT is ready for collection from Wyman's scrapyard.
You can register the Mamba GT as a personal vehicle in GTA 6 for $100 or sell it for $15,000. If you want to keep it but don't have the garage space, the Mamba GT will be returned to his scrapyard for later collection by Jason or Lucia.
Josh West is Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar+. He has over 18 years of experience in both online and print journalism, and was awarded a BA (Hons) in Journalism and Feature Writing. Josh has contributed to world-leading gaming, entertainment, tech, music, and comics brands, including games™, Edge, Retro Gamer, SFX, 3D Artist, Metal Hammer, and Newsarama. In addition, Josh has edited and written books for Hachette and Scholastic, and worked across the Future Games Show as an Assistant Producer. He specializes in video games and entertainment coverage, and has provided expert comment for outlets like the BBC and ITV. In his spare time, Josh likes to play FPS games and RPGs, practice the bass guitar, and reminisce about the film and TV sets he worked on as a child actor.
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