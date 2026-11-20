Knowing how to get a jet in GTA 6 is essential information if you're planning to cause chaos, as taking control of one of these military aircraft is considered peak criminal behavior. While you'd expect that significant progress in GTA 6 would be required before you even had a chance of swiping such high-end hardware, you can actually go and help yourself to one pretty much as soon as you start the game. To try it yourself, here's how to steal a jet in GTA 6.
GTA 6 jet location
The location for a number of GTA 6 jets is the Mile Zero Air Station, which is found by heading west along the main road from the starting area, through Abismo Key, then on to Southwind and the miliary base itself.
You can drive there in any vehicle, though I recommend not using your GTA 6 personal vehicle as it will get trashed and left inside the base, so steal a sturdy and reasonably fast vehicle for the job. Purchasing and equipping body armor from Ammu-nation will also improve your odds of surviving the initial stage.
Follow the route marked on my map above, which will lead you through some barriers on the road to a set of soldiers who will open fire, then take the first turning right and drive through more soldiers until you see a dirt pile ahead that you can hit to clear the security fences. This is also a Stunt Jump, though you don't need to complete it as long as you clear the perimeter and land on the runway.
Once on the runway inside the miliary base, drive straight ahead to where you'll see several GTA 6 jets parked up next to hangars. Pull up alongside one, jump out of your car and hop straight into the cockpit, before firing up the afterburner and turning onto the runway to take off.
Once you've taken control of your jet and got airborne, follow the prompt to retract the landing gear and you're away! Be aware that you'll have attracted at least a five-star GTA 6 Wanted Level with this theft, which could go up to six if you start blowing things up, so multiple military jets will be scrambled to shoot you down with homing missiles. I was barely able to reach the first bridge before getting blown out of the sky, but if you fly low and take evasive action you may fare better – good luck!
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has over 1,000 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
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