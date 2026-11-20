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If you're anything like me, you're planning on settling down to a long weekend of GTA 6. But before you do, it might be worth hearing from Rockstar VP of design, Stephen Donkin, who says that Vice City represents a new kind of open world - one you shouldn't try and approach in the same way as a traditional game.
"There is so much to do in Leonida," Donkin said in development notes supplied to press. "And so much to discover, that we hope players get to the point where they stop thinking in tasks, completion percentages, online guides, and rather let the game unfold in front of them."
It's a bold ambition for players trained on at least a generation of games that do ask them to approach open worlds like a checklist, but Donkin has his reasons: "When you play the game and take your time with it, playing at the pace it asks you to, it can really unfold in front of you in a way that can feel almost infinite at a macro level, but each individual encounter still feels hand-crafted and with a human behind it," he says. "If players can let go and submit to becoming immersed in the world of Leonida, and just follow their nose as they play, they will feel the Leonida I have felt - and that's all we could ask for."
This is actually one of the things that's making me most excited to experience GTA 6. The depth of some of its systems make it sound more like an RPG or even an immersive sim than the traditional action games that the previous games in the series have been, and getting a chance to invest in those slowly strikes me as the thing that's likely to set GTA 6 the furthest apart from similar titles.
The type of game that doesn't direct you to its every corner in pursuit of some type of reward or checklist is few and far between, especially when you're talking about sprawling, open-world RPGs. The Witcher 3 and Breath of the Wild/Tears of the Kingdom come to mind, the latter in particular far more interested in getting you to play around with its tools than simply achieving set goals. But certainly there's been a trend of open world games that do the opposite - Assassin's Creed titles have long leaned towards completing tasks and collecting items. And in fact, Grand Theft Auto itself used to ask much more of the player in terms of collectibles and minigames if anyone wanted to attempt to 100% them. The likes of Vice City Stories and Liberty City Stories were much smaller games, but searching for red balloons and stray pigeons was something of a drag towards the end of the PS2 era. That GTA 6 is so deliberately shrugging that off is what could turn it into the next great open-world benchmark.
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I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
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