"You can have your life in the game": GTA 6 promises to be an RPG like nothing the series has ever seen, but Rockstar says there's still a balance to strike

GTA 6 will offer more of an RPG experience than any other game in the series, but Rockstar admits you don't want players to "reject" systems because there are too many of them.
Speaking with Edge, head of development Aaron Garbutt explains, "You can really make the game what you want it to be at the time, whether that's more of a roleplay experience where you're buying cigarettes and beer in the shop and going on the train for the day, or going to a club. You can have your life in the game."
But according to Rob Nelson, another head of development, there's a balance to strike: "You don't want to feel like you're foisting things on the player and then have them reject those things. It's more about trying to let people lean into the way they want to play."
He explains that Rockstar isn't aiming to simply add more and more activities to the player's roster as the game goes on, but to allow them to find their favorites and settle into a rhythm around that.
That even extends to spending a day not behind the wheel of a car, but in the embrace of Vice City's public transit system. Another lead dev, Phil Hooker, says that making sure the buses run on time and to the right place is a personal obsession, so much so that in the middle of playtesting he'll jump on a bus instead of driving to his next location, just to check that they work: "I've memorized all of the routes."
It sounds as though you'll really be able to delve into some deep RPG systems, so much so that you might go for hours without having to engage with the roleplaying systems that drive the game's core mechanics, like the Wanted system. The number of hours that seem like they could be lost to side content is a somewhat daunting prospect, given how substantial the main game is likely to be, but I suppose that, given that people are still out here investing time in GTA 5, perhaps that's no great surprise.
I'm GamesRadar's Managing Editor for news, shaping the news strategy across the team. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.
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