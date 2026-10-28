Michael C. Hall says Dexter is "vulnerable" to Uma Thurman's hitwoman Charley in Resurrection season 2

Michael C. Hall and Uma Thurman's respective killers have quite the interesting relationship in Dexter: Resurrection season 2.
"Dexter's never more vulnerable than when he's with someone who is exploiting a need that he doesn't even sort of consciously recognize he has," Hall tells GamesRadar+ at NYCC. "And I think in this season he's experiencing a need to be appreciated, and Charley appears and seems to have a sort of appreciation for and respect for what he's done and what he does.
"And that makes him, I think, vulnerable to whatever her agenda might be that he doesn't see," he continues. "And that's a part of what makes the interaction rich and potentially dangerous."
The new season sees Dexter continue his time in New York City, while he gets a normal job as a rideshare driver and attempts to be a present father to Harrison. The keyword here is 'attempts,' as Dexter is going through a mid-life crisis of sorts and decides to go right back to taking bad guys down. Somewhere along the way, Charley reappears despite no longer having a billionaire weirdo to act as bodyguard for. Now that Prater is dead, what could she possibly still want with Dexter? Well... you'll see.
"I think the two of them are both too smart for their own good," Thurman adds. "I would say that Charley thinks she knows what she doesn't know, and part of the journey was that a person who's usually got it right may not have gotten everything right, and the journey to figuring it out is what was exciting for me to do."
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.
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