Breaking Bad's best episode is heading to theaters this fall, so you can see Gus' face being blown off on the biggest screen possible

In celebration of Breaking Bad Day this year, fans will be able to see the show's top-rated episode on the big screen for the first time 15 years after it aired.
On September 7, US movie theater chain Alamo Drafthouse will host special interactive screenings of Breaking Bad season 4 episode 13, as per Collider. The one-day event is set to take place across the US in Alamo theatres in New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, DC Metro Area, Denver, Laredo, Omaha, Northern Virginia, Raleigh, San Francisco Bay Area, St. Louis, and Springfield.
Better yet, tickets are free with any $10 food and drink purchase, which makes sense as Alamo cinemas are known for serving dinner and drinks during screenings. There will also be a costume contest, so make sure to wear your best Los Pollos T-shirts and yellow cleansuits for a chance to win a prize. If that sounds up your street, make sure to reserve your spot today over at Drafthouse.com.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
You may be wondering why Alamo is screening the season 4 finale rather than the series finale. Well, season 4 episode 13, titled 'Face Off,' is turning 25 years old this October, so there's no better time than Breaking Bad Day 2026 to celebrate it. Face Off is also the highest-rated Breaking Bad episode on IMDb, tied with the series finale.
Face Off marks the final showdown between Bryan Cranston's science teacher turned meth maker Walter White and Giancarlo Esposito's villainous restaurant owner and criminal Gus Fring. The installment ends with Gus' face being blown off in an old folks home courtesy of a bell-ringing ex-criminal named Hector, hence the title.
Fans will be able to play along with the episode, as attendees will also get a bag full of Breaking Bad swag, including a Heisenberg hat, blue rock candy, Hector's call bell, and a Gus Fring half-face mask. Oh what fun.
For more, check out the new TV shows heading your way very soon.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox