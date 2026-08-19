Fast and Furious star wants the final movie to go back to "what it all started as" rather that "007 bring your cars to space s***"

Fast and Furious star Michelle Rodriguez has shared her hopes for the final movie in the franchise. Fast Forever will be the 11th film in the series and is due out in 2028, and the Letty Ortiz star hopes it will mark a return to a smaller, community-driven story.
"My big hope if I have any wish for the last one, is that they bring it back to the community," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "That community has kept us alive for 25 years and it's a global community. And it has to do with cars man, not this 007 bring your cars to space shit. Let's get back to what it all started as, an article in the paper about the racing. Let's go back there."
The Fast and Furious franchise has been known for going bigger and bigger over the years. While the first few movies focused mostly on street racing, later films saw the crew doing everything from driving a car into outer space to jumping in a car across skyscrapers. Even Fast X, the latest movie in the series, featured Dom Toretto chasing a huge spherical bomb around the streets of Rome.
Latest Videos FromGamesRadar+
In a new update on the final film, star Vin Diesel shared that they're finally edging closer to filming. "We start shooting in December, if I can make good on the request from the studio," Diesel told Variety. "I’m in a good place, though. I had to go through four sets of writers, four years of development, to get to something that I felt would be worthy of a finale. And when I read the script a couple of weeks ago, [I cried]."
Fast Forever is set to be released on March 17, 2028. You can check out our guide to upcoming movies while we wait as well as our round-up of the best Fast and Furious movies, ranked.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox