Marvel fans spot a major goof in Spider-Man: Brand New Day – and you won't be able to unsee it

Spider-Man: Brand New Day may be dominating the box office, but that hasn't stopped a few errors creeping into the final movie. One Marvel fan has noticed a pretty huge one in one of the film's best action scenes.
During the Punisher and Spider-Man's fight with the Hulk at Damage Control, there seems to be a continuity error. At the start of the fight, Hulk smashes the floor, rendering it completely into rubble. However, a few frames later, Frank Castle is dragged along an undamaged, smooth section of the floor while he fires up at the Hulk.
You can see remnants of the damage that the Hulk has caused on the ground but it seems a section of the floor has been magically repaired between the two moments. We actually get a really good look at it too as the camera switches to focus on Frank with the undamaged floor beneath him.
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Fans have been reacting to the moment on social media. "Such a blooper for 2 billion dollar movie," tweeted one, while another added: "Editors are perfectionists, so they are kicking themselves over this." A third commented: "That floor got the best regeneration ability in the whole MCU verse."
The goof doesn't stop the fight scene being one of the stand-out moments of the movie. However, there were apparently a few more versions of the Hulk and Spidey's showdown considered as well.
Hulk motion capture actor James Unsworth said: "In some, Spider-Man basically used a Shocker gauntlet to Superman-punch him and knock him out. From what I understand, the test audiences didn't take to it. They thought Hulk got knocked out too easily."
For more on the movie, check out our Spider-Man: Brand New Day review as well as our breakdown of all the Spider-Man: Brand New Day Easter eggs and cameos you need to know about.
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