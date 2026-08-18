Spider-Man originally knocked out Hulk in Brand New Day, but test audiences hated it

A stunt double for the Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day has revealed an alternate ending to Spidey's fight with the mind-controlled Jade Giant.
In a now-deleted interview on Scene Wire (and recovered for posterity on Reddit), James Unsworth explains that test audiences weren't keen on the original vision for the set-piece.
"There were a few other versions that we worked on," Unsworth said. "In some, Spider-Man basically used a Shocker gauntlet to Superman-punch him and knock him out. From what I understand, the test audiences didn't take to it. They thought Hulk got knocked out too easily. We then went back into the studio and refilmed the ending where he gets thrown into the building and basically stops the attack."
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Instead of Spider-Man inflicting a definitive defeat on his fellow Avenger, Hulk sacrifices himself to put a stop to Jean Grey's psychic takeover. It's a small change, but one that takes him off the board in a more satisfying fashion for Avengers: Doomsday.
Before Brand New Day became a multi-billion dollar hit at the cinema, it clearly underwent major changes.
Tom Holland himself admitted he "hated" certain test screening changes in an interview with Quotable.
“We’ve seen loads of different cuts of this movie, and one of the cuts, they took all of the notes from all of the random people who saw the film. Then they changed the movie, and we watched it, and we hated it. It totally didn’t work,” Holland said.
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Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now in cinemas. Join us as we break down the finale in our Spider-Man: Brand New Day ending explainer.
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