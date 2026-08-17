Ryan Gosling's Ghost Rider movie has a release date – and it's right after Marvel's X-Men

Ryan Gosling's surprise Ghost Rider movie has a release date... and 2028 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Marvel.
Ghost Rider, directed by Shawn Levy, is set for July 28, 2028, making it the third Marvel movie set for 2028. Black Panther 3 is set for December 15, 2028, with X-Men releasing on May 5, 2028 (H/T Variety).
Gosling and new Black Panther David Jonsson took the stage during Marvel's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con following their big standalone movie announcements. The rest of the X-Men cast (so far, anyway) was revealed at D-23, with Maya Boyd as Storm, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Adam Driver as Mister Sinister. Kit Connor and Samara Weaving were previously announced as Scott Summers and Emma Frost, respectively.
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"I am going to let Ryan reveal what he wants to reveal, when he wants to reveal it, and what he wanted to reveal today is: he's playing Ghost Rider," Feige told Comicbook.com shortly after Ghost Rider was announced. "He is a huge fan of the comics; he did come to us particularly with a specific vision, based on some particular comics, but I'll let him unveil that as he wants to."
For more, check out our guide to everything announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, or, check out our guide to everything announced at D23 2026. We've also rounded up all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way in 2026 and beyond.
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