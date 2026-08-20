Ryan Gosling's 6-minute Ghost Rider pitch convinced Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy

Ryan Gosling's pitch for a Ghost Rider movie had Shawn Levy sold in just six minutes. In a new interview ahead of the pair's first collaboration in Star Wars movie Starfighter, the Deadpool and Wolverine director shared his thoughts on working together.
"This collaboration felt really good to both of us," Levy told People. "Trust developed. We found we brought each other to better work because of each other. So after we wrapped, we just started talking about what else we might do together."
He went on to add that Gosling approached him with an idea of bringing Ghost Rider to the MCU, which is something that the Project Hail Mary star has been working on for years. "Literally six minutes into him telling me about it, I’m like, 'Yeah, let's go. We're doing that,'" Levy recalled. "We walked it into Kevin [Feige] and here we are.".
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Gosling will lead the upcoming Marvel movie, which has been dated for July 28, 2028. It was announced at San Diego Comic-Con 2026 with Gosling appearing on stage with Feige and Levy.
Speaking after, the Marvel boss explained that it was completely Gosling's idea. "I am going to let Ryan reveal what he wants to reveal, when he wants to reveal it, and what he wanted to reveal today is: he's playing Ghost Rider," Feige told Comicbook.com. "He is a huge fan of the comics; he did come to us particularly with a specific vision, based on some particular comics, but I'll let him unveil that as he wants to."
It's not clear yet which comics the movie will be pulling from, but it's certainly one of the most exciting upcoming Marvel movies. For more, check out our guide to how to watch the Marvel movies in order.
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