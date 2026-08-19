Obsession star reportedly turned down Michael Mann's Heat 2 to star as Rogue in Marvel's X-Men

A new report states that Inde Navarrette turned down starring in Michael Mann's Heat 2 in order to play Rogue in the MCU... and I totally get it.
According to Page Six, Navarrette was initially offered a role in the sequel to Michael Mann’s hit crime drama as Sharlene, a character originated by Ashley Judd. The filming, which begins this fall, conflicted with production on Marvel's upcoming X-Men film. The cast of X-Men (so far) was revealed at D23, with Navarrette set to play Rogue (though she had previously stated she was interested in playing Mystique).
The rest of the cast includes Maya Boyd as Storm, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, and Adam Driver as Mister Sinister. Kit Connor and Samara Weaving were previously announced as Scott Summers and Emma Frost, respectively. Sadie Sink made her debut as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
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Navarrette has been in high demand following the surprise success of indie horror Obsession, which grossed over $300 million at the global box office against a budget of around $700,000. Navarrette played Nikki, who becomes possessed by a sinister spirit after a man named Bear makes a magical wish for her to love him and only him. Page Six also says that Navarrette turned down another horror movie in favor of X-Men, which is being helmed by London filmmaker Matthias Hoene.
X-Men hits theaters on May 5, 2028. For more, check out our guide to everything announced at D23 2026. We've also rounded up all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way in 2026 and beyond.
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