The Odyssey becomes highest-grossing R-rated movie over Deadpool and Wolverine, and Ryan Reynolds has the perfect reaction

The Odyssey has officially crossed the one billion mark, making it the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time. The spot was previously held by Deadpool and Wolverine – and star Ryan Reynolds shared the perfect response to the news.
Posting on social media, he wrote: "Congratulations to the entire cast and crew of The Odyssey for becoming the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time. That is one helluva car."
He then shared a video of the Wolverine and Deadpool fight in the car in his movie mashed up with Matt Damon's Odysseus walking through the Laestrygonians forest. "I take it back," Deadpool says, "The Odyssey fucks hard." We wonder what Christopher Nolan thinks of that crossover…
Per IGN, The Odyssey has reportedly grossed $1.34 billion worldwide while Deadpool and Wolverine's run ended at $1.338 billion. There's still potential for Nolan's movie to keep growing as well as it remains in theaters.
This isn't the only record that the film has just broken either. It has also beaten Avatar to become the biggest film at the UK's largest theater, the BFI IMAX. According to Deadline, every screening of the movie has had 95% occupancy, which is a pretty impressive stat.
I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.
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