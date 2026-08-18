Marvel boss Kevin Feige says there could be "100 more" great X-Men movies, teases "sagas upon sagas"

Kevin Feige says there's plenty more to come as the MCU officially enters its mutant era.
"Having 85, almost 90 years of comic book history, there's so many stories yet to tell," Feige said during the Disney Worldbuilders panel at D23 (via MurphysMultiverse). "We announced a very young, new cast for a property called X-Men the other day. And that's great, because there's been 10 great X-Men movies [but] there can be 100 more"
Continued Feige: "There's sagas upon sagas, with these comics that haven't been told yet. And that's great because the stories that inspired me to want to make these kinds of movies haven't been told yet. I'm quite excited about doing them."
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The rest of the X-Men cast (so far) was revealed at D-23, with Maya Boyd as Storm, Christopher Abbott as Professor Charles Xavier, Inde Navarrette as Rogue, and Adam Driver as Mister Sinister. Kit Connor and Samara Weaving were previously announced as Scott Summers and Emma Frost, respectively. Charles Melton was rumored to have been cast as Beast before dropping out, though neither Marvel nor Melton's team have confirmed this.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day introduces Jean Grey as just a teenager who is well aware of the scope of her powers, but doesn't quite know how to use them for good just yet. Because of the ages of the cast, especially Professor Xavier, we can infer that the Charles Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters is a relatively new institution in the MCU, and that the X-Men have yet to be formed. Thunderbolts helmer Jake Schreier is set to direct the pic.
X-Men hits theaters on May 5, 2028. For more, check out our guide to everything announced at D23 2026. We've also rounded up all of the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way in 2026 and beyond.
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