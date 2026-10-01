In an utterly pointless-seeming move, Intel just published a patent for RGB-lit CPUs, which makes no sense for a component that's always covered by something

While pretty much every element of your gaming PC can be lit by RGB these days, there are a few parts that are hard to light up with tiny, colorful LED lights. For example, the PSU isn't exactly a decorative part of your system; it's usually tucked away into a tray to hide all its nasty little cables. Similarly, even the best CPU for gaming won't bother trying to look nice because it'll always be covered by a cooler.
And yet, Intel has published a patent for CPUs with Micro-LED arrays inside them, which is a bit of a head-scratcher, really. The patent, titled "IC Package With Micro LEDs," was originally filed back in 2022, but Team Blue has finally published it (US Patent number US 12733303 B2).
It details the inclusion of these tiny lights through a glass substrate built directly onto the semiconductor die, saying, "certain electronic devices, such as do it yourself (DIY) electronic devices often utilize micro light emitting diodes (LEDs) as either aesthetic components of the electronic device or to indicate certain operations being performed by the electronic device."
That makes some sense, as even motherboards these days have both decorative LED lighting and small indicator LEDs to help indicate faults with certain parts of your build. They can be super useful in helping you troubleshoot and diagnose parts of your computer, but unless there were some radical redesigns to how CPUs are shaped, or how they're installed or cooled on a motherboard, I'm not sure how we'd be meant to see them.
"These micro LEDs could be used as an extra aesthetic component," the patent continues, "as in situ electrical test indicators, and/or enable light up wording across a central processing unit."
Again, this is an interesting description. CPUs have branding on their faces to tell you which CPU you're installing, but it's hard to see the point of that text being able to light up if the component itself needs to be covered by a cooler - and it always does.
The background summary of the patent continues, "In some cases, customers of these electronic devices are willing to pay extra in order to customize their electronic devices with micro LEDs." Excellent, so Intel knows we all pay more for the RGB variants of the hardware we like.
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"Adding micro LEDs to additional components within the electronic device thus can increase profit margins for these electronic devices," the description says.
Most of the patent goes into great detail about the architecture of how this would work, and like so many patents we see published by gaming companies, there's no reference to one specific product that's being made. One I reported on last week from PlayStation detailed a controller that could take payments via an NFC chip, for instance. This seems more like Intel wanting to take ownership of an idea more than acting on plans to produce something from it. In fairness, added lighting is one of the only ways I can envision CPUs becoming at all aesthetically distinct, so I don't know what else Intel could even try.
Like I say though, it's hard to see any point of a patent like this because for anyone to be able to actually appreciate CPU lighting, let alone wanting to pay more for one that has it, there would need to be some pretty drastic changes to how processors function. Even in more portable devices, if Intel is planning to use this sort of design in transparent laptops, processors tend to be covered by tiny fans, heat spreaders, or something else that otherwise disrupts any line of sight to it.
Thankfully, one of the reasons the CPU cooler market is so widespread these days is that there are so many ways to decorate your processor in whatever way you like. Noctua has plenty of beige and brown fans for the more practically minded builder that come in under $200 at Amazon; AIO coolers with small displays are really common now, like thelike the NZXT Kraken Plus 240 imaged above (currently down to $89.99 at Amazon) . Some more contemporary coolers have massive block-shaped pump heads on them that can display all sorts of videos, imagery, GIFs, and stats at multiple angles.
There's no way of knowing how, if at all, Intel will use this patent, but it's certainly an interesting new way for the company to try and appeal to gamers as it tries to claw back momentum from AMD.
One of my earliest memories is playing SuperMario64 and wondering why the controller I held had three grips, but I only had two hands. Ever since I've been in love with video games and their technology. After graduating from Edinburgh Napier University with a degree in Journalism, I contributed to the Scottish Games Network and completed an Editorial Internship at Expert Reviews. Over the last decade, I’ve been managing my own YouTube channel about my love of games too. These days, I'm one of the resident hardware nerds at GamesRadar+, and I take the lead on our coverage of gaming PCs, VR, controllers, gaming chairs, and content creation gear. Now, I better stop myself here before I get talking about my favourite games like HUNT: Showdown, Dishonored, and Towerfall Ascension.
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