Marvel boss Kevin Feige says they knew they couldn't make Spider-Man: Brand New Day "bigger" than No Way Home, so they decided to "go deeper and make it special"

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has revealed more about the approach to Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
The film is the fourth in Marvel and Sony's joint Spider-Man movie series, and it's set years after the massive, multiversal events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield co-star alongside Tom Holland as their respective versions of Peter Parker.
"When we made Brand New Day, we set out saying, 'Well, we'll never make more than No Way Home, never make it bigger than No Way Home. So, let's just go deeper and make it special," Feige said during a D23 panel celebrating 65 years of Spider-Man attended by GamesRadar+.
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"And I have a memory, we were on set of No Way Home, which of course was about Tobey and Andrew and Tom, three Spider-Men together," he continued. "How do you get bigger than three Spider-Men together? Well, sitting on a golf cart outside the set were Zendaya and Jacob [Batalon] and Tom. And it occurred to me, looking at those three, that that trio is as iconic as the three Spider-Men. And now Brand New Day has proved that."
During the No Way Home ending, Tom Holland's Peter Parker is erased from the memories of everyone he knows by a spell from Doctor Strange. So, in Brand New Day, he's more alone than ever, and the story is more grounded in his emotional state rather than the multiversal stakes of No Way Home.
Brand New Day is in theaters now. For more, check out our Spider-Man: Brand New Day review and our guide on watching the Marvel movies in order.
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