Final Fast and Furious movie went through "four sets of writers" to ensure it matched Vin Diesel's vision for the finale

Vin Diesel has shared a long-awaited positive update on Fast Forever, the 11th and final movie in the Fast and Furious franchise. The Dominic Toretto actor and film's executive producer revealed that filming is set to begin in December, almost four years after the release of Fast X.
"We start shooting in December, if I can make good on the request from the studio," Diesel told Variety. "I’m in a good place, though. I had to go through four sets of writers, four years of development, to get to something that I felt would be worthy of a finale. And when I read the script a couple of weeks ago, [I cried]."
Diesel expanded a bit on his comments at the 25th anniversary screening of Fast and Furious too. According to the publication, he told audiences: "By the end of the script that we crafted and worked so hard to make right for you after four years, I was crying. I couldn’t hold it back, and I had to tell everyone. And my sister said, 'No more crying, bro.' So I just want to say that sometimes, even the toughest guys in the world need to cry."
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Fast Forever will bring the franchise to a close, tying up Dominic Toretto's story. Fast X director Louis Leterrier is down to direct with the latest script penned by Michael Lesslie, who previously wrote Assassin's Creed and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.
The movie was originally set to be released last year but was delayed by the WGA writers' strike in 2023. It also reportedly hit some budget issues, which left us wondering if it would arrive in theaters. However, thankfully it now seems the path ahead is set for the franchise to have one final ride.
Fast Forever is set to be released on March 17, 2028. For more, check out our guide to upcoming movies as well as our round-up of the best Fast and Furious movies, ranked.
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